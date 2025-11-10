Neu: Tomatin 10 Year Old für den britischen Einzelhandel

Die schottische Highland-Brennerei Tomatin führte Anfang des Jahres ihre neu Abfüllung Tomatin Double Cask bei Tesco und auf Amazon ein (nicht zu verwechseln mit Tomatin Double Cask 13 Year Old für den Travel Retail Bereich, wie wir berichteten). Ihre Position von Tomatin im britischen Lebensmitteleinzelhandel möchte die Destillerie weiter stärken, und lässt auf Double Cask nun Tomatin 10 Year Old folgen. Der Single Malt reifte ausschließlich in Bourbonfässern, ist mit 40 % Vol. abgefüllt, und bei Waitrose und auf Amazon zu einem Preis von £42 erhältlich.

Beide Abfüllungen präsentieren sich in einer überarbeiteten Außenverpackung, die für eine optimale Sichtbarkeit im Regal sorgen soll. Und: Tomatin Double Cask, gereift in Bourbon und Sherry casks, soll in den nächsten 12 Monaten auch in Exportmärkten erhältlich sein. Möglicherweise folgt diesen Weg auch Tomatin 10 Year Old.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Tomatin continues grocery success with 10-year-old single malt whisky

Highland distiller Tomatin has released an exceptional new bourbon matured 10-year-old single malt whisky created specifically for the grocery and convenience channels.

Available in Waitrose and on Amazon from 9 November 2025, Tomatin 10 Year Old has been carefully curated to offer a taste of luxury at an affordable and accessible price point. The release, bottled at 40% ABV and retailing at £42, further establishes Tomatin in the UK grocery channel and introduces a new aged single malt from the distillery to the sector.

The new expression follows the success of Tomatin Double Cask which was launched in Tesco and on Amazon earlier this year, and is being rolled out in export markets over the next 12 months. The supermarket range’s refreshed outer packaging is designed to enhance shelf stand out in both grocery and convenience environments.

Scott Adamson, blender and global brand ambassador at Tomatin, said:

“Our new 10-year-old single malt isn’t a traditional whisky, and this is all down to our cask choice. It’s impossible to hide a bad whisky in a bourbon barrel, and the art of maturation in these very special casks is something we’ve perfected over the years to create a quality, honest whisky. “Having spent much of the past decade experimenting with different cask types and appreciating the range of flavours which can be crafted through maturation, Tomatin 10 Year Old is exquisite in its simplicity. As a distillery, we do bourbon very well, and we’re proud to release this exceptional whisky.”

Gordon Hynd, UK sales director at Tomatin, said:

“Tomatin is going from strength to strength in the grocery and convenience sectors as we further establish the brand in these channels. Tomatin 10 Year Old is a welcome age-statement addition to our supermarket range which, as with Tomatin Double Cask, has been developed with customer requirements front of mind – creating a whisky synonymous with accessible luxury. “This single malt has been designed to expand on our existing range and increase distribution to our UK retail partners, in addition to the existing channels already represented by the rest of our distillery’s core products.”

While most Tomatin whiskies have been matured in sherry, port or wine casks, Tomatin 10 Year Old is exclusively matured for a decade in bourbon casks, creating a single malt with a sweet, fruity, buttery profile designed to appeal to the curious consumer.

Tomatin 10 Year Old delivers aromas of lemon sherbet sweets and crunchy green apples followed by buttery croissants, white chocolate and macadamia nuts. On the palate, lemon meringue pie, honey and a touch of toffee are complemented by apricot and peach before a clean and fresh finish.

Presented in a premium 70cl bottle, Tomatin 10 Year Old is encased in refreshed outer packaging featuring ochre detailing which elegantly symbolises the tree rings found in oak – a nod to the distillery’s first-class wood policy and enduring commitment to knowing the history of each cask that passes through its warehouses.

With a proud heritage dating back to the 15th century, Tomatin has been a home for the whisky making team’s dedicated craftsmen and their families since the distillery was established in 1897.

