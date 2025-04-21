Montag, 21. April 2025, 19:32:11
Serge verkostet: Blends – alt und neu

Unter diesen 14 Blends sind einige Perlen dabei - und auch solche, über die man laut Serge den Mantel des Schweigens breiten sollte...

Am Ostermontag ist Serge nicht untätig geblieben und hat eine sehr breit angelegte Verkostung von Blends durchgeführt – aus alten Zeiten und von heute, von unerträglich bis großartig.

Ohne viel Vorrede kommen wir gleich zur Tabelle der Verkostung:

AbfüllungPunkte

Old Finil 3 yo (40%, OB, Italy, Licor S.R.L, +/-2024)20
The Old Choice (40%, OB, Blended Scotch whisky, +/-2025)30
The Glen Glover 3 yo (40%, OB, Blended Scotch whisky, 2024)25
Dewar’s ’White Label’ (40%, OB, Blended Scotch, +/-2024)60
William Peel (40%, OB, France, +/-2024)50
Chivas Regal 13 yo ‘Extra – Tequila Cask Finish’ (40%, OB, Blended Scotch, +/-2024)50
Stalker & McLellan ‘Special Reserve’ (No ABV, OB, Scotch Whisky, +/-1910-1920)80
Old Mac 5 yo (40%, OB, Blended Scotch, 1980s)85
His Excellency 5 yo (43%, OB, 100% Pure Scotch Whisky, for Italy, Ditta Paglia Ivo, 1980s)83
Teacher’s Highland Cream (86 US proof, OB, Blended Scotch, USA, Schieffelin New York, 1930s)90
The Antiquary 15 yo (43%, OB, Blended Scotch, 6,000 bottles, +/-2022)76
Isle of Skye 18 yo (40%, OB, Blended Scotch, +/-2024)80
St Bridget’s Kirk 35 yo 1988/2024 (41.5%, OB, Blended Scotch, refill barrel, 248 bottles)88
The Antique Blended Whisky 48 yo 1976/2024 (49.1%, Sansibar, Blended Scotch, hogshead, 145 bottles)90

Oster Whisky Release von MyBar by David Gran

