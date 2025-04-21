Serge verkostet: Blends – alt und neu

Am Ostermontag ist Serge nicht untätig geblieben und hat eine sehr breit angelegte Verkostung von Blends durchgeführt – aus alten Zeiten und von heute, von unerträglich bis großartig.
Ohne viel Vorrede kommen wir gleich zur Tabelle der Verkostung:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Old Finil 3 yo (40%, OB, Italy, Licor S.R.L, +/-2024)
|20
|The Old Choice (40%, OB, Blended Scotch whisky, +/-2025)
|30
|The Glen Glover 3 yo (40%, OB, Blended Scotch whisky, 2024)
|25
|Dewar’s ’White Label’ (40%, OB, Blended Scotch, +/-2024)
|60
|William Peel (40%, OB, France, +/-2024)
|50
|Chivas Regal 13 yo ‘Extra – Tequila Cask Finish’ (40%, OB, Blended Scotch, +/-2024)
|50
|Stalker & McLellan ‘Special Reserve’ (No ABV, OB, Scotch Whisky, +/-1910-1920)
|80
|Old Mac 5 yo (40%, OB, Blended Scotch, 1980s)
|85
|His Excellency 5 yo (43%, OB, 100% Pure Scotch Whisky, for Italy, Ditta Paglia Ivo, 1980s)
|83
|Teacher’s Highland Cream (86 US proof, OB, Blended Scotch, USA, Schieffelin New York, 1930s)
|90
|The Antiquary 15 yo (43%, OB, Blended Scotch, 6,000 bottles, +/-2022)
|76
|Isle of Skye 18 yo (40%, OB, Blended Scotch, +/-2024)
|80
|St Bridget’s Kirk 35 yo 1988/2024 (41.5%, OB, Blended Scotch, refill barrel, 248 bottles)
|88
|The Antique Blended Whisky 48 yo 1976/2024 (49.1%, Sansibar, Blended Scotch, hogshead, 145 bottles)
|90