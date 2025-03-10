Neu als Global Travel Retail exclusive: Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Pauillac Cask Finish

Pernod Ricard GTR und Chivas Brothers stellen in ihrer heutigen englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung ihre neue, exklusiv im globalen Reiseeinzelhandel erhältliche Abfüllung vor. Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Pauillac Cask Finish erscheint als Teil der Ultra-Premium Ultimate Cask Collection von Chivas Regal Master Blender Sandy Hyslop. Der Whisky erhielt nach der vermählung der Malt- und Grain-Whiskys noch ein Finish in Pauillac-Weinfässern aus einer der besten Weinanbauregionen Frankreichs. Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Pauillac Cask Finish kam mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 48 % in die 1-Liter-Glasflasche von Chivas Regal mit eleganten Verzierungen in Lila und Gold, und erscheint in einer weißen, lila und goldenen Umverpackung.

Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Pauillac Cask Finish wird ab März 2025 in ausgewählten weltweiten Reiseeinzelhandelsgeschäften in den Regalen stehen, wobei die Preise je nach Markt variieren.

Mehr in der Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Chivas Brothers releases latest Global Travel Retail exclusive, Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Ultimate Cask Collection, Pauillac Cask Finish

10th March 2025: Pernod Ricard GTR (PR GTR) and Chivas Brothers have unveiled their newest Global Travel Retail exclusive blended Scotch whisky: the Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Ultimate Cask Collection, Pauillac Cask Finish.

A luxurious whisky, the Chivas Regal 18 Year Pauillac Cask Finish is created by blending malt and grain whiskies carefully chosen from various distilleries across Scotland. The whisky is then drawn down and fully finished in the finest Pauillac wine casks from one of the finest wine producing regions of France, to bring out full-bodied flavour notes.

Released as part of the ultra-premium Ultimate Cask Collection, the Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Pauillac Cask Finish expression is bottled at a unique strength of 48% ABV by Chivas Regal Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, and comes in the familiar 1l Chivas Regal glass bottle with elegant flourishes of purple and gold, housed in a luxurious white, purple and gold carton.

Connoisseurs will discover rich raspberry coulis and fresh vanilla aromas on the nose evolving into tasting notes of homemade blackcurrant jam, lemon curd, spiced plums, and poached pear on the palate. The long, sweet yet complex finish laced with spicy undertones will excite the palates of wine and whisky collectors alike.

Widely available in duty free locations across UAE, Asia/South East-Asia, India, the UK and the Americas from March 2025, travellers will be invited to engage with the latest expression through intimate guided tastings and exclusive store activations, highlighting the premiumisation of Chivas Regal.

Liya Zhang, VP Global Marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, commented:

“Chivas Regal is the third biggest Scotch brand in the world, available in over 100 countries, and is extremely popular within our Gulf and India trading area. Collectors of super-premium whisky won’t be disappointed with this smooth and indulgent expression, finished in first-fill Pauillac casks from France. We are proud of this latest iteration from the Chivas Regal Ultimate Cask Collection exclusive to global travel retail – another fantastic coup for Pernod Ricard GTR.”

Nick Blacknell, Chivas Regal Global Marketing Director, added:

“We are proud to present the Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Ultimate Cask Collection, Pauillac Cask Finish expression in the new-look bottle, which features a 25% glass-weight reduction and fully recyclable outer packaging launched last year. The new Chivas Regal 18 bottle not only showcases our dedication to luxury but also highlights our ongoing efforts to reduce our environmental impact – something important to us and to our travelers.”

The Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Pauillac Ultimate Cask Finish will be on shelves at selected global travel retail locations from March 2025 with prices varying across markets.

For more information visit www.Chivas.com.