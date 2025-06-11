Neu: Dewars „The Champion Edition “ 19 Year Old für die U.S. Open

Die fünfte Ausgabe der DEWAR’S 19 Year Old The Champions Edition ist soeben von Dewars Blended Scotch Whisky vorgestellt worden, diesmal in Calvados Apple Brandy Casks gefinisht. Der Blend erscheint in Partnerschaft mit den U.S. Open, ist mit 43% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und wird offiziell in den USA im Handel zu finden sein. Sein Preis: $79.99.

Hier die Presseinfo dazu, und ein Mixrezept für einen Dewar’s Lemon Wegde Cocktail:

DEWAR’S SCOTCH WHISKY RETURNS TO THE U.S. OPEN, DEBUTING THE NEWEST ITERATION OF „THE CHAMPIONS EDITION“ 19 YEAR OLD WHISKY

DEWAR’S 19 Year Old The Champions 5th Edition is finished in Calvados Apple Brandy Casks and pays homage to apple brandy’s deep-rooted connection to Pennsylvania.

DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch Whisky proudly announces the release of the fifth iteration of DEWAR’S 19 Year Old The Champions Edition, in celebration of the 125th U.S. Open held at Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh, PA. This limited-edition, collector’s bottle honors the continued partnership between the two iconic brands, celebrating the craftsmanship, prestige, and legacy found in both the world of golf and fine whisky.

Finished in Calvados Apple Brandy Casks, this year’s edition honors apple brandy’s historic ties to Pennsylvania, where the region’s abundant apples have been utilized for brandy production as far back as the 18th century. This release continues DEWAR’S tradition of innovative cask finishes that define The Champions Edition series, following in the footsteps of past expressions including Rye Casks in 2024, Napa Valley Red Wine Casks in 2023, American Oak & Rye Casks in 2022, and First-Fill Ex-Bourbon Casks in 2021.

Six-time Master Blender of the Year, Stephanie Macleod, once again applies DEWAR’S distinctive double aging process to create a whisky that is as smooth as it is complex. Showcasing a vibrant flavor profile of green apple, apricot, and dried citrus, carefully selected to reflect the nuance and heritage of both DEWAR’S and the region it nods to.

„With each new edition of Dewar’s 19 Year Old, we challenge ourselves to explore a finish that both elevates the whisky and tells a deeper story. For this year’s expression, the Calvados Apple Brandy Casks offered a beautiful synergy with our double aged whisky, bringing layers of orchard fruit, subtle spice, and a delicate richness. Creating a finish that not only enhances the flavor profile, but also nods to Pennsylvania’s historical connection to apple brandy.“ Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender

To further elevate the experience, DEWAR’S has also partnered with acclaimed Two Michelin Star Chef Gabriel Kreuther to create bespoke whisky infused golf ball chocolates. These limited edition chocolates, designed as the perfect pairing for Father’s Day, highlight and complement the whisky with flavor notes of dark chocolate ganache & cookie praline. The creation of these chocolates is in continuation of DEWAR’s ongoing partnership with Chef Kreuther where he previously created chocolates for the launch of DEWAR’s Double Double 38 Year Old. The golf ball chocolates will be available exclusively at KreutherChocolate.com while supplies last.

At the tournament, fans can enjoy the Lemon Wedge, the U.S. Open’s signature cocktail, crafted with award-winning DEWAR’S 12 Year Old, lemonade, and club soda. Refreshing and simple, it’s the perfect serve whether you’re enjoying the championship at home or on the course.

„Our partnership with the U.S. Open is rooted in a shared commitment to heritage, excellence, and pushing the boundaries of our craft. Now in its fifth year, The Champions Edition has become a symbol of that connection, celebrating not just a world-class tournament, but also the artistry and tradition behind every bottle of DEWAR’S. We’re proud to once again raise a glass to the players, the fans, and the moments that make the U.S. Open the time honored tradition it is.“ Brain Cox, Global Vice President of Scotch Whisky

The fifth iteration of the DEWAR’S 19 Year Old Champions Edition commemorative bottle will be available in limited quantities just in time for Father’s Day, exclusively at select fine wines and spirits retailers, as well as online via our website.

DEWAR’S LEMON WEDGE COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

1½ oz. DEWAR’s 12 Year Old

3 oz. Club Soda

2 oz. Lemonade

Method: Combine ingredients over ice and stir for desired dilution. Garnish with lemon. Cheers!