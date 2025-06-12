Neu: Elijah Craig Single Barrel Bourbon Genesis – als Hommage an Georgetown

Ein auch bei uns erhältlicher Bourbon ist Elijah Craig aus der Heaven Hill Distillery, der sowohl als Abfüllung in Trinkstärke wie auch als solche in Fassstärke (bei Bourbon-Bottlings kann diese bei 68% vol. und höher liegen) angeboten wird.

Die Abfüllung, die wir Ihnen heute dank einer Aussendung der Brennerei vorstellen können, ist allerdings auf die Destillerie und die Umgebung beschränkt – und gehört zu einer Tourismus-Kampagne, die von der Heimatstadt der Heaven Hill Distillery, Georgetown, lanciert wurde. Ein eigenes Fass wurde für den Elijah Craig Single Barrel Bourbon Genesis von Bourbon-Experten ausgewählt, und die Flaschen (diesmal mit 61,5% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt) werden ab 13. Juni dann in den Verkaufsstellen 115 Dollar kosten.

Sollte Ihnen also einmal eine dieser Flaschen auf dem Sekundärmarkt entgegenkommen, dann wissen Sie nun, womit Sie es zu tun haben. Und sollten Sie morgen zufällig in Georgetown, Kentucky sein, dann wissen Sie, wo Sie eine Flasche bekommen können…

Exclusive Elijah Craig Single Barrel Bourbon Genesis Bottling Available Starting June 13

GEORGETOWN, KY (Jun 11, 2025) – Georgetown, Kentucky, proudly launches Bourbon Genesis, a new campaign inviting bourbon enthusiasts and history lovers to discover the birthplace of America’s native spirit. This initiative places Georgetown at the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon journey, honoring its legacy as the site where Reverend Elijah Craig first distilled bourbon in 1789.

At the center of this story is Royal Spring Park, nestled in historic downtown Georgetown. Here, Elijah Craig, a fiery Baptist preacher turned pioneering distiller, used the limestone-rich spring water to create a whiskey unlike any other. That same year, Craig became the first to age whiskey in new charred oak barrels, a process that defines bourbon to this day, imparting its signature amber hue and flavors of caramel, vanilla, and spice.

“Bourbon Genesis is more than a campaign, it’s a pilgrimage to where bourbon began,”

said Lori Saunders, executive director of the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission.

Georgetown continues to reflect Craig’s spirit of innovation and hospitality, offering visitors a vibrant blend of food, drink, and culture in its walkable downtown.

To kick off the campaign, a group of bourbon influencers visited Georgetown, starting with a private meeting at Local Feed with Chef Justin Thompson, before touring the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience to select a special barrel of Elijah Craig Bourbon, which was bottled as Bourbon Genesis Single Barrel.

This exclusive Bourbon Genesis bottle, a private barrel pick from Heaven Hill, will debut at the Founders’ Sip event hosted by Maime’s Fine Wine & Gifts in Georgetown on Friday, June 13, 2025, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. Following the release, bottles will be available for purchase at Maime’s. Jeremy Atwood, a Kentucky native and Lead Bourbon Educator at Heaven Hill, will be leading the Founders Sip event. A former non-profit leader, Jeremy holds degrees in History and Theology and now shares his deep love of bourbon and storytelling with guests from around the world. Taste, Select, Repeat members will receive the bottle in their summer subscription.

The Bourbon Genesis barrel was handpicked by a panel of esteemed bourbon voices: Orlando “OJ” Lima, Jack Beguedou, Victor Sizemore, Tom Wilmes, Seth Thompson, Jess Ann Zimlich, Jeremy Chapline, Justin Thompson, and Chad Cole. Notably, Beguedou was named Top Spirits Influencer by the American Distilling Institute in 2024.

Attendees will be among the first to experience the Founders’ Sip and can purchase one bottle of Bourbon Genesis during the event. Suggested retail pricing is $115 per 750 mL and it is 123 proof. Tickets will be distributed first-come, first-served at the door.

