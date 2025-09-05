Heaven Hill kehrt nach Hause zurück: Neue Heaven Hill Springs Distillery in Bardstown eröffnet

Nach dem Brand der Old Heaven Hill Springs Distillery in Bardstown im Jahr 1996 musste die Heaven Hills Distillery mit ihrer Produktion in die Bernheim Distillery in Louisville ausweichen. Immer aber wollte man wieder nach Bardstown zurückkehren, und hat so die Pläne für die 200 Millionen Dollar teure Heaven Hill Springs Distillery in Bardstown konsequent vorangetrieben. Seit April dieses Jahres wird dort produziert, ergänzend zur Hauptproduktion in Lousville.

Gestern nun wurde die neue Heaven Hill Springs Distillery eröffnet, unter Beisein von Mitgliedern der Shapira-Familie, die das Unternehmen seit dem ersten Fass, das im Dezember 1935 befüllt wurde.

Mehr über die neue Brennerei und wie sie im Kanon der beiden anderen Destillerien (Bernheim Distillery und Evan Williams Bourbon Experience) eingesetzt werden soll, in dieser Pressemitteilung:

Heaven Hill Brands Celebrates Grand Opening of Heaven Hill Springs Distillery in Bardstown

Return to hometown distilling marks $200 million investment in American Whiskey’s future

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Heaven Hill Brands, the nation’s largest family- owned & operated distilled spirits company of brands, today commemorated the grand opening of the Heaven Hill Springs Distillery—a state-of-the-art facility that marks the return of distilling to Bardstown since 1996.

The $200 million distillery began production in April 2025 and joins Heaven Hill’s existing Bernheim facility in Louisville, significantly expanding the company’s Bourbon production footprint. With this expansion, Heaven Hill cements its position as the largest independent Bourbon producer in the world, supported by decades of intentional growth and long-term investment in both Bardstown and Louisville.

„As an independent, family-owned company, we’ve always had the freedom to take the long view,“ said Kate Latts, Co-President, Heaven Hill Brands. „Heaven Hill Springs Distillery is a long-term, generational investment in our brands, our people, and our place in Kentucky. It’s designed not just for today’s whiskey, but for the future of American Whiskey.“

The opening ceremony brought together elected officials, industry partners, media, employees, and the Shapira family, who have led the company since the first barrel was filled on Friday, December 13, 1935.

Built for the Long Term

The facility began operation with an initial capacity of 150,000 barrels per year, with future scalability to 450,000 barrels. Key features include:

A 60-foot Vendome copper still producing over 33,000 proof gallons per day



In-house live yeast propagation using Heaven Hill’s proprietary strain



Onsite wastewater pretreatment creating renewable energy, lessening the load on city infrastructure.



A 22-gallon beer system, reducing the distillery’s water consumption by over 24,000 gallons per day.



Integrated energy efficiency systems, including LED lighting, highly efficient power systems, and extensive use of insulation on hot equipment.



Onsite white oak woodland and native prairie habitat restoration, as well as stormwater detention basins minimizing runoff.

The facility is a flagship of Heaven Hill’s 2030 Environmental Sustainability Strategy and represents a significant leap forward in operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.

„You don’t lead a distillery like this without understanding the shoulders you stand on,“ said Conor O’Driscoll, Heaven Hill Master Distiller. „This facility is a tribute to the craftsmanship and care that came before me and a promise that we will continue to live up to those standards, while advancing the science, sustainability, and innovation that today’s whiskey world demands.“

A Living Legacy

The first barrel at the new distillery was filled in April by Charlie Downs, Master Distiller Emeritus and the only Heaven Hill employee to have worked at all four of the company’s distilleries, from the original Old Heaven Hill Springs to Bernheim in Louisville, the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, and now, the new Springs facility in Bardstown.

Throughout the site, there are moments that honor the legacy of Parker Beam, whose 56-year tenure in distilling helped shape Heaven Hill’s identity and elevate American Whiskey as a whole. His impact is reflected not only in our production practices but in the stories, traditions, and standards that continue to guide us today.

Today, that lineage continues through Conor O’Driscoll, Heaven Hill’s current Master Distiller, who leads with precision and vision, and Jodie Filiatreau, our Artisanal Distiller at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, who brings our legacy to life every day for thousands of guests.

To commemorate the opening of the new distillery, Heaven Hill released Heaven Hill Master Distillers Unity, a one-time, limited-edition Bourbon that brings together three distinct distilling eras. The release includes the last remaining barrel that was distilled at the original distillery in 1991 by Parker Beam, mingled with 14-year-old, 8-year-old and 6-year-old barrels distilled at Bernheim by Beam, Denny Potter, and O’Driscoll. Together, they reflect a 34-year timeline of craftsmanship and continuity. Approximately 4,000 bottles are available, bottled at 107 proof, and sold exclusively onsite for $225.

Heaven Hill Springs Distillery Grand Opening

Storytelling in Every Detail

Architectural and interior design elements were led by Joseph & Joseph and brought to life by Buzick Construction, with contributions from dozens of local trades and subcontractors. The distillery’s public-facing and visitor center areas were transformed thanks in large part to the craftsmanship of Rustic Nail, whose work helped shape the visual identity of the space.

Standout design features include:

A striking two-story feature bar with back-painted glass and warm brass detailing



Custom copper tanks fabricated and installed to resemble those from Heaven Hill’s historic Glencoe facility



Custom lobby casework designed with handcrafted brass inlays



Limestone pavers, a cascading rock fountain and runnel, and original bricks salvaged from the Thomas Speed House, which originally stood on the property



Benches handmade by a Heaven Hill Springs employee using reclaimed wood from the Speed House floor joists. One in memory of Parker Beam and one in honor of Old Heaven Hill Springs Distillery.



A custom ombre glass tile backsplash and a chandelier with raindrop-shaped glass bulbs, evoking the natural spring water the site is named for

Every element was designed to reflect the intersection of Heaven Hill’s heritage, the natural beauty of Bardstown, and the future of immersive Bourbon storytelling.

A New Visitor Experience: Heritage Rising

Heaven Hill also announced the debut of its new Heritage Rising Tour, opening to the public on September 8. The small-group experience begins at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience, includes transportation to the new distillery, behind-the-scenes access, and a guided tasting at the facility’s signature bar. Tickets are $55 and available now.

Investing in Community

As part of its ongoing commitment to Bardstown, Heaven Hill has pledged $500,000 to the Bardstown Aquatic and Sports Center, now under construction. Additional on-site features, including forestry education, pollinator habitats, and native landscaping, demonstrate the company’s continued investment in natural and cultural stewardship.

„We’re building for the next 90 years the same way we’ve led for the past 90, by staying true to our values, investing in our people, and committing to the communities that make Bourbon possible,“ said Co-President Allan Latts.