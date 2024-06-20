Heaven Hill bringt in den USA die Grain to Glass Serie

Wie ab und an möchten wir gerne für Sie über den Tellerrand der nationbalen Whiskymärkte hinausblicken und Ihnen davon berichten, was in anderen Regionen in Sachen Whisky erwähnenswert erscheint. Wie zum Beispiel die Nachricht, dass die Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky nun den Gedanken der Regionalität und Nachhaltigkeit mit einem eigenen Whisky aufgreift: Der Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ist die erste Ausgabe einer Reihe, und diese setzt sich vor allem durch eine spezielle Maisssorte in Szene, die zur in den USA eher kleineren Gruppe der nicht genmodifizierten Maissorten zählt.

In der selben Serie erscheinen auch ein Rye und ein Wheated Bourbon, diue als Maiskomponente ebenfalls Beck’s 6158 nutzt. Der Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey kostet in den USA ebenso wie der Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey und der Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey knapp unter 100 Dollar.

Hier die Info der Destillerie dazu:

Heaven Hill announces launch of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass

Bardstown, Ky. (June 19, 2024) – Heaven Hill Distillery announced today the highly-anticipated launch of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass. This latest addition to the Heaven Hill family is a collection of Kentucky Whiskeys that highlight Heaven Hill’s long-standing commitment to quality, sustainability, and craft. The initial launch features three new mashbills which include a Bourbon Whiskey, Wheated Bourbon Whiskey and Rye Whiskey expression.

The craft nature of this unique line of Whiskeys starts at the very beginning – the seed. The idea for the line began over 8 years ago as the brainchild of Heaven Hill Executive Chairman Max Shapira. Max’s passion for quality and transparency in whiskey-making lead to a partnership with seed company Beck’s Hybrids – a fellow family-owned and lead operation based in Indiana since 1937. Each year, our Master Distiller works with Beck’s Hybrids to hand select a unique corn seed varietal that has specific attributes desirable for Heaven Hill Grain to Glass, one of which is choosing seed which is best suited for growth in Central Kentucky. The chosen corn seed varietal is then grown by Peterson Farms on one of two sites in Nelson County, one of which is directly across the street from Heaven Hill’s Bardstown facility. Peterson Farms, a multi-generational family farming company, has been entrusted to take the corn seed varietal and cultivate it into healthy grain that goes into the Heaven Hill Grain to Glass mashbills. Since its founding in 1935, Heaven Hill has prided itself on crafting the highest quality Kentucky Whiskeys. Heaven Hill Grain to Glass honors this legacy and the cherished partnerships which were built on handshakes, not contracts.

“Over the course of the nearly 90 years, since the founding of Heaven Hill by my Dad and his brothers, we have always been cognizant of viewing our business from the long term, developing products that fit into this broad vision. Heaven Hill Grain to Glass incorporates everything our long history and heritage brings to our producing what we believe is the most unique, transparent offering that we have brought to market in our entire history. And that is saying a lot.” Heaven Hill Executive Chairman Max Shapira

The Bourbon and Wheated Bourbon Whiskeys feature mashbills with higher secondary grain content than Heaven Hill’s traditional Bourbon mashbill and Wheated Bourbon mashbill. Bottled at 107 proof, the Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey expression is comprised of 52% corn, 35% rye and 13% malted barley. Bottled at 121 proof, the Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey expression is made with 52% corn, 35% wheat and 13% malted barley. The Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey expression is bottled at 123.2, the only barrel proof expression of the series. It also features a higher rye content than Heaven Hill’s traditional Rye Whiskey mashbill consisting of 63% rye, 24% corn and 13% malted barley. The distillates have been aged over six years at Heaven Hill’s Cox’s Creek rickhouse site. Each product is non-chill filtered and bottled at the ideal proof to allow the characteristics of each unique mashbill to shine.

“Working with Beck’s and Peterson Farms to create Grain to Glass has been an incredible experience,”

said Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll.

“We’re proud to have crafted an innovative product – taking it from seed to aged liquid – while still remaining true to the values and legacy of Heaven Hill Distillery.”

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey:

The first edition of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey features a mashbill with higher secondary grain content than Heaven Hill’s traditional Bourbon mashbill. Comprised of 52% corn, 35% rye, and 13% malted barley, it was aged for six years in rickhouse W3 on the third, fourth, and fifth floors and bottled without chill filtration at 107 proof (53.5% ABV). The corn seed varietal chosen for this release was Beck’s 6158.

Tasting Notes

Color: Golden amber

Aroma: Apples and pears with notes of fresh oak

Taste: Plentiful orchard fruit with bright floral and spice notes

Finish: Slight oaky sweetness with peppery spice

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey:

The first edition of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey features a mashbill with higher secondary grain content than Heaven Hill’s traditional Wheated Bourbon mashbill. Made with 52% corn, 35% wheat, and 13% malted barley, it was aged for six years in rickhouse W3 on the third, fourth, and fifth floors and bottled without chill filtration at 121 proof (60.5% ABV). The corn seed varietal chosen for this release was Beck’s 6158.

Tasting Notes

Color: Deep auburn

Aroma: Primarily walnuts and almonds with notes of whole wheat bread, cedar and oak

Taste: Toasted whole wheat bread and molasses with a pleasantly surprising peppery spice

Finish: Notes of pepper slowly fade to reveal oak tannins and an echo of sweet molasses

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey:

The first edition of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey features a higher rye content than Heaven Hill’s traditional Rye Whiskey. Created from a mashbill of 63% rye, 24% corn, and 13% malted barley, it was aged for six years in rickhouse W3 on the third, fourth, and fifth floors and bottled without chill filtration at a barrel proof of 123.2 (61.6% ABV). The corn seed varietal chosen for this release was Beck’s 6158.

Tasting Notes

Color: Pale mahogany

Aroma: Dried flowers and grasses, toasted oak

Taste: Big butterscotch and caramel notes with dense, complex spices and a touch of cigar tobacco

Finish: The spiciness continues to build with a big cinnamon note. Charred oak with a hint of campfire smoke at the last

Heaven Hill’s Grain to Glass Bourbon Whiskey, Wheated Bourbon Whiskey, and Rye Whiskey are available now for a suggested retail price of $99.99/700 mL bottle.