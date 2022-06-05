Spatenstich für die neue Destillerie von Heaven Hill in Bardstown, Kentucky

Im April haben wir vom 135 Millionen Dollar schweren Bauvorhaben der Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown berichtet – nun gibt die Brennerei bekannt, dass der Spatenstich zum neuen Komplex am Montag, also morgen, erfolgen wird. Es ist eine Rückkehr in die Stadt, aus der man die Brennerei nach einem Brand im Jahr 1996 nach Louisville verlegt hatte. 2024 will man dort wieder produzieren und damit 38 neue Arbeitsplätze schaffen. Die aktuelle Brennerei wird in Betreib bleiben.

Details dazu können Sie der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung entnehmen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Heaven Hill to break ground, announce name of $135 million Bardstown distillery

BARDSTOWN, Kentucky (June 3, 2022) – The bourbon industry will mark a special homecoming Monday as Heaven Hill is slated to break ground on its new $135 million distillery in Bardstown.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will join Heaven Hill President Max Shapira and Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll to commemorate the start of construction and reveal the new distillery’s name.

The new, state-of-the-art distillery is being built in the heart of the Bourbon Capital of the world at 1015 Old Bloomfield Pike, off KY 245, and the distillery is expected to be operational by the end of 2024. The new distillery adds 38 jobs to the company’s 381 people already working in Bardstown at Heaven Hill’s Loretto Road bottling, aging and tourism facility.