Neu in den USA: Heaven Hill Master Distillers Unity

Anlässlich der Wiedereröffnung der Heaven Hill Springs Distillery in Bardstown (wir berichteten hier) hat Heaven Hill in den USA eine auf 4000 Flaschen limitierte Abfüllung auf den Markt gebracht, die für Sammler und Liebhaber wegen seiner Zusammensetzung interessant sein sollte: Der Heaven Hill Master Distillers Unity enthält das letzte Fass, das 1991 von Parker Beam in der alten Brennerei destilliert wurde (mittlerweile ist dieser Bourbon 34 Jahre alt), vermählt mit 14-year-old, 8-year-old und 6-year-old Bourbon, der in der Bernheim Distillery von den ehemaligen Master Distillern Parker Beam und Denny Potter als auch dem aktuellen Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll destilliert wurden. Preis der mit 53,5% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllten Flaschen: jeweils 225 Dollar.

Hier die offizielle Presseaussendung dazu:

Heaven Hill Distillery Unveils Heaven Hill Master Distillers Unity in Celebration of the Grand Opening of Heaven Hill Springs Distillery

Bottling contains the last remaining barrel of Bourbon produced at the original Old Heaven Hill Springs Distillery

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (September, 2025) – Heaven Hill Distillery proudly announces the release of Heaven Hill Master Distillers Unity, a limited-edition Bourbon created to commemorate the grand opening of the new Heaven Hill Springs Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky. This once-in-a-generation release embodies the past, present, and future of America’s largest independent, family-owned and led distilled spirits producer.

A Tribute to Legacy and Renewal

At the heart of Heaven Hill Master Distillers Unity lies the last remaining barrel that was distilled at the historic Old Heaven Hill Springs Distillery in 1991 by the legendary Parker Beam and aged for 34 years. This singular whiskey barrel is mingled with 14-year-old, 8-year-old, and 6-year-old Bourbon crafted at Bernheim Distillery by former Master Distillers Parker Beam and Denny Potter, as well as current Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll—uniting generations of craftsmanship in one extraordinary bottle.

Born from just 27 barrels, the release marks a full-circle moment as Heaven Hill returns to Bardstown, the Bourbon Capital of the World, with its new state-of-the-art Heaven Hill Springs Distillery. Only approximately 4,000 bottles will be available, each bottled at 107 proof to commemorate the original barrel entry proof used at Old Heaven Hill Springs Distillery and priced at $225. The Bourbon is crafted from Heaven Hill’s traditional mashbill of 78% corn, 12% malted barley, and 10% rye.

Tasting Experience

In the glass, this remarkable Bourbon reveals a deep copper hue and an expressive nose of sweetness, oak, and warm spice. The palate is rich and layered, offering notes of butterscotch, chocolate, and caramel, mingled with pecans and toasted almonds. A long, elegant finish lingers with nuanced aged oak and warm spice, leaving a lasting impression of depth and refinement.

A Once-in-a-Generation Bourbon

Heaven Hill Master Distillers Unity stands as a symbol of both heritage and progress—honoring the distillers who shaped the company while marking a bold new chapter for Bourbon in Bardstown. Crafted from the last remaining barrel of Bourbon that was produced at the original distillery and joined by select Bourbons spanning more than three decades, this release captures a unique and pivotal moment in Heaven Hill’s story.

“This release represents both a tribute to our past and a toast to our future. By uniting the last available barrel from the Old Heaven Hill Springs Distillery with carefully chosen selections produced at Bernheim Distillery, we are weaving together generations of dedication, artistry, and vision. It is a rare opportunity to share a Bourbon that tells the story of where we’ve been, while also celebrating where we are going. Heaven Hill Master Distillers Unity is not just a bottle—it is a living legacy, a bridge between our past and present created to mark one of the most important milestones in Heaven Hill’s journey and in the broader Bourbon industry.” Conor O’Driscoll, Heaven Hill Master Distiller

ABOUT HEAVEN HILL DISTILLERY:

Founded in Kentucky by the Shapira family in 1935, Heaven Hill Distillery continues its legacy as one of the foremost American Whiskey producers. Heaven Hill has cultivated the traditions and history of America’s Native Spirit with its fierce independence, passionate family ownership, dedication to quality, and thoughtful innovation. Today, Heaven Hill Distillery maintains over 2 million barrels aging in more than 70 warehouses throughout Nelson and Jefferson Counties. It is home to an award-winning collection of American Whiskeys including Elijah Craig Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon, Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond, Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond, Henry McKenna, Parker’s Heritage Collection along with its extensive and diverse collection of unique and innovative products. In the past five years alone, Heaven Hill Distillery has been named Distiller of the Year eight times, including 2024 and 2023 Whisky Magazine Distillery of the Year. Other recent honors include 2024 and 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition’s Most Awarded Distillery and the 2023 Icons of Whisky World’s Best Small Batch Bourbon. For more information, please visit www.heavenhilldistillery.com.