Heaven Hill veröffentlicht zweite Ausgabe der Grain to Glass Whiskey Serie und startet Family Farms First™ Initiative

Die Heaven Hill Distillery hat den Launch der zweiten Ausgabe ihrer Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Serie angekündigt – ein neuer Bourbon, der mit Getreiden der Peterson Farms in Nelson County, Kentucky, erzeugt wurde.

Gleichzeitig startet man eine Iniative, die familiengeführte Farmen unterstützen soll, gemeinsam mit Farm Rescue. Unter dem Titel Family Farms First™ wird man jährlich bis zu 100.000 Dollar aus dem Erlös der Grain to Glass Whiskey Serie spenden. Hier die Pressemitteilung dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Heaven Hill Distillery® Announces Release of 2025 Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Launches Family Farms First™ Initiative

Through the Family Farms First Initiative, Heaven Hill Grain to Glass is committing up to $300,000 through 2028 to support family farms in times of need.

BARDSTOWN, Ky., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Heaven Hill Distillery, America’s largest family-owned and operated distillery, proudly announces the launch of Family Farms First, an initiative dedicated to supporting family-owned farms, in partnership with nonprofit organization Farm Rescue. Heaven Hill Grain to Glass is committed to celebrating and supporting the hardworking and passionate farm families who provide the high-quality ingredients essential to both America’s food supply and its finest whiskeys.

This milestone moment coincides with the release of the highly anticipated Second Edition of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This small-batch bourbon represents the next chapter in a story that begins with the seed and ends in the glass, highlighting Heaven Hill’s deep-rooted commitment to family, quality and craft.

Each annual edition of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass features a unique corn seed varietal, chosen in collaboration with Beck’s Hybrids to grow well in the soils of Central Kentucky. The 2025 release features corn seed varietal Beck’s 6225, and was grown by family-owned Peterson Farms on one of two sites in Nelson County, Kentucky. Made up of 52% corn, 35% rye and 13% malt, this unique mashbill, with a higher secondary grain content than Heaven Hill Distillery’s traditional bourbon recipe, was aged for six years at Heaven Hill’s Cox’s Creek rickhouse site. Non-chill filtered and bottled at barrel strength, the result is a 105 proof, richly layered spirit that showcases the integrity of family-farm-grown ingredients and the craftsmanship of Heaven Hill Distillery.

„In 2017, we embarked on a journey to create a one-of-a-kind Grain to Glass Whiskey by partnering with family-owned seed companies and farms. These innovative mash bills feature hand-selected, unique grain varieties grown locally by Kentucky family farms. Heaven Hill Grain to Glass is a testament to the important legacy of family farmers, who are the lifeblood of our country.“ Max Shapira, Executive Chairman of Heaven Hill Brands

As Heaven Hill approaches its 90th anniversary in December 2025, the Family Farms First initiative underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting fellow family businesses—especially those within the agricultural community. The initiative is launching with a partnership with Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping farmers and ranchers overcome major hardships, injuries or natural disasters. Since 2005, Farm Rescue has provided free planting, harvesting, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance to over 1,000 farm families across eight states.

„Farm Rescue’s mission is to keep family farms intact during times of crises. Family farms, which make up 97% of U.S. farms, are vital to sustaining our communities and our future. Our collaboration with Heaven Hill Grain to Glass will bolster our ability to provide essential support to more farm families, ensuring they can continue their operations and sustain their livelihoods.“ Bill Gross, Founder and President of Farm Rescue

Tim Sullivan, Executive Director of Farm Rescue, added,

„Support from companies like Heaven Hill profoundly impacts our capacity to assist family farms in need. Their commitment to quality and community resonates deeply with our mission, and we are grateful for their partnership.“ A portion of every sale of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass – up to $100,000 annually – will be donated to Farm Rescue. „We are honored to partner with Farm Rescue as part of our Family Farms First initiative,“ continued Shapira. „Their efforts align perfectly with our values at Heaven Hill, where we understand the dedication and resilience needed to keep a family business thriving for generations. This investment will make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who sustain our communities and our way of life.“

With every bottle of the Heaven Hill Grain to Glass, consumers are not only enjoying a world-class whiskey but also directly supporting the families who cultivate the land it comes from—a bold spirit with a bold mission. Heaven Hill and Farm Rescue are working to ensure that American farm families don’t just survive, but thrive, for generations to come.

For more information about Heaven Hill Grain to Glass, visit: https://heavenhilldistillery.com/grain-to-glass/

For more information about Farm Rescue, visit: https://farmrescue.org/