Douglas Laing setzt Old Particular Wine Cask Collection mit zwei neuen Abfüllungen fort

Die erfolgreiche und limitierte Old Particular Wine Cask Collection von Douglas Laing wird mit zwei neuen Bottlings fortgesetzt (zwei weitere folgen später in diesem Jahr). Eine davon, der Jura 13yo, hat ein Finish in einem Portweinfass erhalten, der andere, ein mit 14 Jahren etwas älterer Fettercairn, eine Vollreifung in einem franzöischen Rotweinfass.

Die Limitierung der beiden Einzelfass-Abfüllungen, die mit 48% Alkoholstärke in die Flasche kamen, ist recht strikt: 264 Flaschen gibt es vom Jura, 222 vom Fettercairn. Sie werden nach Auskunft von Douglas Laing in absehbarer Zeit über den Importeur Rising Brands auch im deutschen Fachhandel zu finden sein.

Douglas Laing continues exclusive Old Particular Wine Cask Collection with the release of two new limited-edition bottlings

Douglas Laing & Co. today proudly announces the continuation of its Wine Cask Collection with the release of two exceptional Single Cask bottlings: Jura 13-Year-Old and the Fettercairn 14-Year-Old, each uniquely finished in hand-selected wine casks to enhance their distinct character.

Building on the success of last year’s Red Wine Cask Collection, this latest series once again explores the harmonious relationship between Scotch Whisky and the finest wine cask finishes. Douglas Laing’s Managing Director, Cara Laing, explains:

“The art of whisky finishing is about complementing and elevating the spirit without overpowering its inherent charm. Our Old Particular Wine Cask Collection exemplifies this philosophy, offering whisky lovers a new dimension of flavour, complexity, and depth.”

The first two releases in this four-bottle series feature carefully matured Single Cask selections, each enriched by the influence of world-class wine casks:

Jura 13-Year-Old – Finished in a Ruby Port Wine Cask, this Island Malt delivers a luscious medley of ripe plums and cherries on the nose, with a velvety palate of raspberry conserve, warming spices, and smooth honey’d malt. The long, complex finish reveals hints of stewed strawberries, floral notes, and rich cocoa.

Fettercairn 14-Year-Old – A Highland Malt matured in a Red Pineau des Charentes Wine Cask. The nose entices with Malt and Highland honey, unfolding into ripe blackcurrant and figs. The palate is rich and warming, layered with juicy cherries, velvety cocoa and spiced oak. A long, indulgent finish lingers with caramelised sweetness, dried prunes and a final whisper of red fruit sophistication.

Both releases are bottled at 48.4% ABV, are non-chill filtered, and contain no added colouring, ensuring an authentic representation of the whisky in its purest form. With only 264 bottles of Jura 13-Year-Old and 222 bottles of Fettercairn 14-Year-Old available, these limited-edition expressions are expected to be highly sought after by whisky enthusiasts.

Key Bottle Details:

Limited Single Cask releases.

Hand-selected Wine Cask finishes.

Presented in a premium black bottle.

Accompanied by a bespoke neck tag with QR code for exclusive tasting video.

The Old Particular Wine Cask Collection is available now from select specialist retailers and online, with two further releases planned for later in the year.