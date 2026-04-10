Douglas Laing bringt limitierte The Epicurean Peated Edition

Ab heute verfügbar ist der neuen The Epicurean Peated Edition, eine limitierte Sonderausgabe des Blended Malts aus den Lowlands, komponiert vom unabhängigen Abfüller Douglas Laing. Der Abfüller betont, dass es sich dabei um keine klassische Rauchbombe handelt, sondern dass der Rauch subtil unter den Aromen des Lowlanders liegt.

Im Handel hat der The Epicurean Peated Edition einen UVP von 57 Euro – und hier sind die Details zu ihm:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

DOUGLAS LAING LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION EPICUREAN LOWLAND MALT SCOTCH WHISKY:

THE EPICUREAN PEATED EDITION

Douglas Laing & Co. releases The Epicurean Peated Edition, a limited first for the brand’s Remarkable Lowland Malt. This new Small Batch bottling introduces a subtle peated influence to the traditionally fresh and vibrant Lowland spirit, offering a new dimension of flavour while celebrating the Master of Versatility at its core.

Rather than overpowering the delicate Lowland character, the gentle peat influence elevates it – bringing earthy warmth, structure and refinement. Bottled at a natural cask strength of 50.5%, and offered without colouring or chill-filtration, this Small Batch release is one of only 1,800 bottles produced globally.

On the nose, expect soft earthy peat smoke alongside thyme, green apple and toasted barley. The palate delivers honey’d cereal and Malt, leading to smoky embers, a peppery warmth and a touch of oak spice. The finish reveals drying peat smoke and a gentle ashy quality, complemented by lemon peel and a whisper of vanilla.

It’s a meeting of fresh Lowland vibrancy and true peated opulence – refined, understated and beautifully balanced.

The Epicurean Peated Edition is presented bottle-only, reinforcing the quiet sophistication of the release. Its authenticity is championed through the absence of added colouring and chill-filtration, allowing the natural character of the Whisky to shine.

In this release, The Epicurean continues to demonstrate why it is regarded as the Master of Versatility – balancing Lowland brightness with subtle smoke and spice in a manner that is both expressive and controlled. The result is a Whisky that broadens the brand’s flavour spectrum without compromising its identity.

Chloe Wood, Brand Manager, commented:

“The Peated Edition marks an exciting chapter for The Epicurean. We were keen to explore how peat could complement rather than overpower the Lowland style. The result is a Whisky that retains its trademark freshness and citrus lift, now enriched with earthy smoke, warming spice and a refined ashy character. It’s a showcase of versatility and a testament to the brand’s continued evolution.”

The Epicurean Peated Edition will be available from specialist retailers and selected international markets from April 10th 2026 with an RRP of £50 / €57.