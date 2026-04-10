R.I.P. Stewart Hunter Laing

Ein Großer der Whiskywelt ist von uns gegangen: Stewart Hunter Laing, der Gründer der Ardnahoe Distillery und treibende Kraft hinter dem unabhängigen Abfüller Hunter Laing (Old Malt Cask), ist am Mittwoch im Alter von 79 Jahren im Kreis seiner Familie friedlich eingeschlafen. Dies teilt die Ardnahoe Distillery soeben in einem Posting auf Facebook mit. Er hinterlässt seine Frau Yvonne, die Kinder Anna, Andrew und Scott sowie die beiden Enkelkinder Alice und Penny.

Unser Beileid gilt den Hinterbliebenen und allen, die ihn kannten und vermissen werden. Hier das Posting der Destillerie im Wortlaut:

STEWART HUNTER LAING

1946 – 2026

It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our founder, Stewart Hunter Laing. Stewart passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 79, peacefully and surrounded by his family. He bore the health difficulties of his latter years with characteristic stoicism and good humour, drawing comfort from those closest to him. Until the end, he took an interest in his business, receiving regular updates and offering advice. His interest in football, particularly a lifelong support of Queen’s Park, provided a welcome distraction.

Stewart spent more than 60 eventful years in the Scotch Whisky industry. A period of apprenticeship as a young man at Bruichladdich distillery on Islay was followed by further commercial training at Ballantine’s. The bulk of his career however was spent at Douglas Laing & Co Ltd, the blending and bottling company established by his father Fred Snr. Whilst raising a young family with his wife Yvonne, he spent many fruitful decades managing the company with his dad and brother Fred, selling blended whisky around the world before focusing on single casks at the turn of the millennium. Amongst others, they created the highly regarded Old Malt Cask brand. He was very proud that the company won the Queen’s Award for Export Achievement in 1990.

In 2013, Stewart took the momentous decision to form Hunter Laing & Co Ltd with his sons. Although they initially continued as an independent bottler, there was one great goal still to achieve. At an age when most of his peers were retired, Stewart was happily and busily involved in the construction of Islay’s 9th distillery, Ardnahoe, which commenced operation in 2018. Stewart was a Keeper of the Quaich before being inducted as a Master in 2022. He was also a Liveryman in the Worshipful Company of Distillers.

One of the final activities of his career was on the 10th May 2024, when he spent the day in Edinburgh signing bottles of Ardnahoe’s Inaugural Release – his own whisky. Thus the last act of his career was also the proudest.

Stewart leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Yvonne, children Scott, Andrew and Anna, and grandchildren Alice and Penny.

He will be forever missed.