Neu in den USA: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye

Elijah Craig, eine Marke der Heaven Hill Distillery, hat in den USA eine neue Abfüllung auf den Markt gebracht, die die Barrel Proof – Linie (es gibt ja den – ausgezeichneten – Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon) ergänzt: Den Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye.

Nachdem der Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon in unseren Shops immer wieder einmal zu finden ist, stehen die Chancen nicht schlecht, den 12 Jahre alten Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye auch bei uns zu finden, zumal er nach der Erstausgabe drei mal jährlich neu erscheinen und in den USA flächendeckend angeboten wird. Mit einem Preis von $74,99 schlägt er in den Shops in den USA zu Buche.

Hier die Presseaussendung, die ein wenig mehr über die Zusammensetzung und die die Kennzeichnung der einzelnen Batches des Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye verrät:

Elijah Craig Launches Its First Ever Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Elijah Craig expands its acclaimed barrel proof and rye lineup with a new expression, released three times annually and debuting with a 12-year, 3-month-aged first batch.

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Sept. 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elijah Craig Bourbon, a leading family of premium American Whiskeys, today announced its first ever Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey, expanding its barrel proof product offerings for the first time. Known as the „Father of Bourbon“ for pioneering the use of charred oak barrels, Elijah Craig’s latest release gives consumers an incredible opportunity to enjoy Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey in its purest, uncut form.

The result is a rich, deep copper-hued liquid that leads with aromas of baking spices, gingerbread and a sweet note of molasses. Tasting reveals a complex and well-balanced experience leading with stewed fruits and touches of cinnamon. Lingering notes of nutmeg and lots of rye spice will round out a long, warm finish. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye Batch A925 has a proof of 108 and carries an age statement of 12 years and 3 months.

„Our signature Elijah Craig spice and complexity shine through beautifully in our inaugural Barrel Proof Rye, in an approachable way that makes it ideal for barrel proof first-timers and experienced palates alike. As whiskey fans know, barrel proof is kind of like that famous box of chocolates, in not knowing what you’re going to get until the barrel dumps. In this instance, we got a 108 proof treat that drinks bolder than its number would suggest.“ Conor O’Driscoll, Master Distiller, Elijah Craig Bourbon

Following this initial release, Elijah Craig’s Barrel Proof Rye will be released three times annually, every January, May and September. The timing follows the brand’s famed, unique batching system for barrel proof expressions – using letters „A,“ „B,“ or „C“ to indicate the order of the release, the first number representing the month and the last two numbers indicating the year, making this batch A925.

This highly anticipated Barrel Proof Rye release will be available in 750 ml bottles nationally by late September at a suggested retail price of $74.99. It joins the Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon that can also be found nationwide also for an MSRP of $74.99.

Follow Elijah Craig on Instagram for news about the latest release and find a retailer near you at ElijahCraig.com.

About Elijah Craig

Known as „The Father of Bourbon,“ Elijah Craig is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels to make Bourbon. The clear, unaged corn whiskey became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Elijah Craig’s community impact continues through Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week, providing total donations of half a million to date to organizations supporting the hospitality industry. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the nation’s largest independent, family-owned and led distillery and the world’s second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon, the Elijah Craig lineup includes: Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig 18-Year-Old Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Elijah Craig’s accolades have included Whisky Advocate’s Whisky of the Year, Best Small Batch Bourbon and Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and World’s Best Small Batch Bourbon and Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon at Whisky Magazine’s 2023 World Whiskies Awards. For more information, please visit www.elijahcraig.com.