Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye von „Whisky Advocate“ zum Whisky des Jahres 2025 gekürt

Eine der wichtigsten Publikationen zu Whisky in den USA ist Whisky Advocate – und dieses Magazin hat den Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye (wir haben ihn im September unseren Lesern vorgestellt) zum Whisky des Jahres gewählt. Er ist eine Ergänzung zum Elijah CRaig Barrel Proof Bourbon, der ja bei uns erhältlich ist, so wie der normale Rye der Marke – es bleibt nach wie vor zu hoffen, dass der Barrel Proof Rye auch den Weg zu uns finden wird.

Hier die Pressemitteilung von Heaven Hill Brands:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye Named Whisky Advocate’s 2025 „Whisky of the Year“

First-Ever Barrel Proof Rye from the Elijah Craig Family Earns the Top Spot in the Prestigious Whisky Advocate Top 20 Ranking

LOUISVILLE, Ky./PRNewswire/ — Elijah Craig, the award-winning family of premium American Whiskeys, is proud to announce that Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye has been named Whisky Advocate’s 2025 Whisky of the Year, topping the publication’s coveted Top 20 list. This honor recognizes not only the exceptional quality of this inaugural Barrel Proof Rye release, but also Elijah Craig’s continued leadership in defining excellence within American Whiskey. It also adds to Heaven Hill’s distinguished barrel proof accolades, including Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon’s Whisky of the Year win in 2017 and Larceny Barrel Proof’s top ranking in 2020. Elijah Craig Rye is no stranger to the list—Elijah Craig Straight Rye debuted in the top ten in 2020 at No. 7—and this year’s recognition marks the first time a rye whiskey has earned Whisky Advocate’s highest honor, a historic achievement for both the brand and the category.

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye A925

Released in September 2025 as the first Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey in the Elijah Craig portfolio, this inaugural release showcases the brand’s signature balance of bold character, nuanced flavor, and uncompromising craftsmanship. Under the guidance of Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll, the team selected barrels that delivered extraordinary depth and approachability. Aged 12 years and 3 months and bottled at 108 proof, this uncut, non-chill filtered expression quickly earned praise from whiskey enthusiasts and critics alike.

As someone who helped bring the Elijah Craig brand to life and guide its growth for decades, Max L. Shapira, Executive Chairman, Heaven Hill Brands, holds a uniquely personal connection to this milestone.

„To have Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye recognized as Whisky of the Year during our 90th anniversary year is profoundly meaningful. For nine decades, our family has remained committed to elevating American Whiskey with patience, integrity, and a deep respect for tradition. This award is a remarkable tribute to the generations of craftspeople who have shaped Heaven Hill, and to the bright future of American Whiskey that we continue to build together.“

Crafted to showcase Rye Whiskey in its purest form, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye reveals aromas of baking spices, gingerbread, and molasses, followed by a complex palate of stewed fruits and cinnamon. The finish lingers with nutmeg and a generous burst of rye spice, delivering a warm, satisfying close that reflects its extended aging and meticulous barrel selection.

„We are honored to see Elijah Craig’s first-ever Barrel Proof Rye recognized at the highest level. To be chosen as Whisky of the Year is a proud milestone for our entire team and we thank Whisky Advocate for the recognition and the value they provide to all whiskey fans.“ Max Stefka, AVP Global Whiskey Brands for Heaven Hill

Batch A925 marks the beginning of a new chapter for Elijah Craig’s Barrel Proof lineup and further expands the brand’s commitment to offering whiskeys in their purest, most distinctive form. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye is available nationwide in 750 ml bottles with a suggested retail price of $74.99.