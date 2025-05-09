BA Bernie Lubbers zieht sich zurück – und wurde von Heaven Hill zum Whiskey Ambassador Emeritus ernannt

Menschen, die eine gewisse Affinität zu amerikanischem Whiskey und zu den Marken von Heaven Hill im Besonderen haben, wird der Name Bernie Lubbers ein Begriff sein. Fast 20 Jahre lang vertrat er die Marken von Heaven Hill rund um den Erdball – und war ein wandelndes Lexikon in Sachen Wasser des Lebens aus Kentucky.

Nun hat sich Bernie mit 1. Mai 2025 aus dem Tagesgeschäft zurückgezogen – er wird aber Heaven Hill und dem Bourbon nicht gänzlich verloren gehen (wie sollte das auch gehen bei einem Mann, der seinen Beruf aus ganzem Herzen gelebt hat): Er wird als Whiskey Ambassador Emeritus der Destillerie und den Marken weiter zur Verfügung stehen.

Wir wünschen Bernie Lubbers alles Gute für die Zukunft, und wir möchten uns bei Bernie ausdrücklich für die immer herzlichen und freundschaftlichen Kontakte bedanken. You will be missed here in Europe as well, Bernie!

Hier die Presseinfo, die Heaven Hill zum Abschied von Bernie Lubbers ausgesendet hat:

Heaven Hill Celebrates Bernie Lubbers as He’s Named Whiskey Ambassador Emeritus

BARDSTOWN, KY — Heaven Hill Brands is proud to celebrate the contributions of Bernie Lubbers, who is transitioning from his day-to-day role as National Whiskey Ambassador effective May 1, 2025. Lubbers will continue his long-standing relationship with Heaven Hill as Whiskey Ambassador Emeritus, supporting the company’s ongoing whiskey education and advocacy efforts.

Known industry wide as The Whiskey Professor, Bernie has spent nearly two decades bringing Heaven Hill’s award-winning portfolio to life through education, storytelling, and his signature wit. A former stand-up comedian turned whiskey authority, he is widely credited with helping lead the resurgence of Bottled-in-Bond whiskey, reintroducing a new generation of consumers to one of the category’s most historic and trusted designations.

“Bernie’s passion for whiskey, people, and history is unmatched,”

said Matt Blevins, Chief Marketing Officer at Heaven Hill Brands.

“He’s not just a champion for our brands—he’s helped shape how the entire industry educates and engages. We’re thrilled that Bernie will continue to be part of the Heaven Hill family in this next chapter.”

As Whiskey Ambassador Emeritus, Bernie will remain a trusted advocate and educator for Heaven Hill’s American Whiskey portfolio—supporting select consumer and trade engagements while continuing to share his deep knowledge and passion for the craft. His impact has been recognized industry-wide, including being named Global Whiskey Ambassador of the Year by Whisky Magazine at Whisky Live in 2009, 2012, and 2016.

“Being part of Heaven Hill has been the honor of a lifetime. I’ve always believed that whiskey is more than a drink—it’s a story, a tradition, a bond between people. I’m proud of what we’ve built together, and I look forward to continuing to share that spirit in new ways as Whiskey Ambassador Emeritus.” Bernie Lubbers

Over the course of his career, Bernie traveled more than 100,000 miles a year to educate both the trade and consumers. His one-of-a-kind presentation, The Evolution of Bourbon, combines music, storytelling, and history to connect audiences to the roots of America’s native spirit. He is also the author of Bourbon Whiskey: Our Native Spirit, which remains a staple resource for whiskey lovers and industry professionals alike.