Bladnoch begeht am 14 Juni den „Wave Day“ und gibt Programm und Line-up bekannt

Bladnoch, die traditionsreiche Brennerei in den schottischen Lowlands, feiert am 14. Juni ihr Destilleriefest, das den Namen „Wave Day“ trägt und den Galloway Spirit sowie die Geschichte und das Erbe der über 200 Jahre alten Brennerei ijn den Mittelpunkt der Aktivitäten stellt.

An diesem Tag wird auch der Bladnoch Wave II veröffentlicht, der Nachfolger von Bladnoch Wave I: Time & Maturation, der im März präsentiert wird. Beim Festival wird man den Bladnoch Wave II erstmals verkosten und erwerben können, bevor er dann ab 16. Juni in den Onlineshop von Bladnoch kommt – so noch Flaschen übrig sind.

Über das Programm und den Whisky informiert die nachfolgende Presseinfo:

Bladnoch Distillery unveils line-up for Wave Day whisky celebration

Bladnoch, Scotland’s oldest privately-owned Scotch whisky distillery, has unveiled the line-up for Wave Day this summer.

Taking place at the distillery on Saturday 14 June, Wave Day is a celebration of Bladnoch’s bold Galloway spirit and the history and heritage of the distillery.

The one-day festival marks the release of Bladnoch Wave II, the second chapter in the Master Distiller’s Collection which launched last year with Bladnoch Wave I: Time & Maturation.

Wave Day will be the first opportunity for whisky enthusiasts to sample and purchase Wave II, which will be available exclusively at Bladnoch Distillery on Saturday 14 June ahead of remaining bottles going on sale through Bladnoch’s online shop from Monday 16 June.

Celebrations will begin on the lade at Bladnoch Distillery at 12 noon. The distillery shop will be open, with a pop-up full bar in place for single malt enthusiasts to gather and sample Bladnoch’s portfolio of exceptional Lowland whiskies.

Highlights on the day include an interactive tasting of Wave II with Bladnoch’s master distiller, Dr Nick Savage, as well as a short, immersive theatre experience inspired by the distillery’s story and performed by Bladnoch’s UK brand ambassador, Mark Rannoch.

Each guest who purchases a full-size bottle of whisky from the distillery on Saturday 14 June will also receive a complimentary 50ml collectable dram of Wave II. Exclusively available on the day, this remarkable whisky can be sampled during the interactive tasting or taken home to enjoy later.

Food will be available from vendors including vegan and gluten-free options, with the distillery garden also open for those seeking a tranquil spot away from the hustle and bustle of the main courtyard.

Live music will be played throughout the day, with local folk musicians from The Vault Arts Centre in Newton Stewart opening the event, followed by singer-songwriter Katie Mac singing hits from throughout the decades.

Guests can extend their whisky experience on Sunday 15 June with a bespoke Wave tour of the distillery, offering a deeper dive into Bladnoch’s craftsmanship and intricate whisky-making process. Tours are available to pre-book at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on the Bladnoch website.

Dr Nick Savage, Master Distiller at Bladnoch Distillery, said:

“Wave Day is one of the highlights of our calendar year, and it’s a privilege to host this festival of our bold Galloway spirit. “This is a time to gather, celebrate and enjoy some incredible whisky, particularly Wave II – as we unveil the next instalment in our exciting annual release series. We look forward to welcoming Bladnoch fans from near and far through the distillery doors this summer, to discover more about how we make our exceptional single malt whisky.”

Dating back to 1817, Bladnoch Distillery is one of the oldest single malt Scotch whisky producers in the world and is enjoying a bold and powerful revival.

For more information about Bladnoch Distillery, and to book tickets for Wave Day, please visit www.bladnoch.com.