Arbikie lädt ein zum „A Dram Good Whisky Festival“

Die Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery lädt am 6. Juni 2026 Whisky-Enthusiasten, Fachbesucher und Gäste zu ihrem „A Dram Good Whisky Festival“. Das Event findet in zwei zeitlich getrennten Sessions statt (von 11:00 bis 15:00 Uhr und von 16:00 bis 20:00 Uhr), zu denen jeweils ein separates Ticket nötig ist. Für Ticketinhaber steht ein eigener Shuttle-Service vom Bahnhof Montrose aus zur Verfügung.

Über den ganzen Tag erwarten die Besucher über Kostproben der teilnehmenden Aussteller, geführte Touren, Vorträge von Whisky-Herstellern sowie kuratierte Masterclasses. Bereits bestätigt haben ihre Teilnahme am Festival die Bladnoch Distillery, Glencadam Distillery, InchDairnie Distillery, Kingsbarns Distillery und Nc’nean Distillery. Hinzu kommen internationale Namen wie Bivrost – die weltweit nördlichste Brennerei mit Sitz im arktischen Norwegen. Das Festival ergänzen weitere Produzenten und unabhängige Whisky-Produzenten.

Tickets sind erhältlich unter: https://www.highlandryewhisky.com/products/a-dram-good-whisky-festival-2026. Dort finden Sie auch weitere Informationen, wie auch in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die jetzt folgt:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

ARBIKIE BRINGS SCOTLAND’S TOP DISTILLERIES TOGETHER FOR WHISKY FESTIVAL

Angus, Scotland; May 2026; Scotland’s leading distilleries will gather on the Angus coast this June as Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery hosts ‘A Dram Good Whisky Festival’, bringing together more than 10 distilleries for a day of tastings, masterclasses and distillery experiences.

Taking place on Saturday 6th June 2026, the festival will welcome whisky enthusiasts, trade professionals and visitors to the Arbikie Estate for two ticketed sessions featuring drams from participating exhibitors, guided tours, talks from whisky makers and curated masterclasses throughout the day.

Distilleries already confirmed for the festival include Bladnoch Distillery, Glencadam Distillery, InchDairnie Distillery, Kingsbarns Distillery and Nc’nean Distillery, alongside international names including Bivrost — the world’s northernmost distillery based in Arctic Norway – as well as a mix of emerging producers and independent whisky makers from across the industry.

Hosted at the award-winning Arbikie Distillery, the event follows the estate being named Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2026 Icons of Whisky Scotland Awards, further cementing Arbikie’s reputation as one of Scotland’s most progressive and sustainable independent distilleries.

Set against the backdrop of the Arbikie Highland Estate on Scotland’s east coast, the festival will celebrate both the heritage and future of Scotch whisky, bringing together established producers alongside emerging and internationally recognised distilleries for what is expected to be one of the region’s standout whisky events of the summer.

“This is about bringing people together through whisky,” said Iain Stirling, Co-Founder of Arbikie Distillery. “We wanted to create something that reflects the character of Arbikie – rooted in history, but always looking forward. The festival is an opportunity for people to discover new distilleries, meet the makers and experience the estate in a completely different way.

“Whisky tourism continues to play an increasingly important role in Scotland’s food and drink story, and we’re proud to be hosting an event that brings people to Angus while showcasing the diversity and creativity happening across the industry today.”

Founded on a fourth-generation family farm overlooking the North Sea, Arbikie has become internationally recognised for its field-to-bottle approach to distilling, producing whisky, gin and vodka entirely on the estate using crops grown on the farm.

Alongside tastings from every exhibitor, visitors will have access to talks and masterclasses led by distillers and industry figures, as well as guided tours through the Arbikie Distillery Experience.

The festival will run across two sessions from 11:00-15:00 and 16:00-20:00, with a dedicated shuttle service operating from Montrose Train Station for ticket holders.

Tickets are priced from £40 and include drams from participating distilleries, access to talks and masterclasses, a guided distillery tour and a complimentary tasting glass.

Further information and tickets are available at: https://www.highlandryewhisky.com/products/a-dram-good-whisky-festival-2026