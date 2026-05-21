Whisky Auctioneer mit einer exklusiven Auktion japanischer Whiskys

Die Online-Auktionsplattform Whisky Auctioneer startet vom 12. bis 22. Juni 2026 ihre Auktion japanischer Whiskys „Kisetsu: The Seasons of Japanese Whisky“, und möchte in dieser Kategorie neue Rekorde aufstellen. Erst im März 2026 erzielte der Verkauf einer „1st Edition Hanyu Card“-Abfüllung ein Ergebnis von £43,000. Und dieses Erbebnis soll nun übertroffen werden.

Neben einigen außergewöhnlich seltenen Losen bildet der Karuizawa 1960 „The Poet“ (Cask #5627) das absolute Highlight der Auktion. Dieser außergewöhnliche Single Malt aus einem Einzelfass wurde in der inzwischen geschlossenen Brennerei Karuizawa destilliert und im Jahr 2013 nach 52 Jahren Reifung abgefüllt. Insgesamt wurden nur 41 Flaschen abgefüllt. Statt einer Nummerierung trägt jede Flasche einen individuellen Namen und zeichnet sich durch ein handverlesenes Netsuke aus – eine traditionelle japanische, geschnitzte Miniaturskulptur, die am Flaschenhals befestigt ist.

Zu den Highlights gehören:

Yamazaki 55 Year Old ; der weltweit älteste japanische Whisky.

; der weltweit älteste japanische Whisky. Karuizawa 1998 Harland Miller ; eine einzigartige Kooperation, die sich durch ein handbemaltes Etikett des international renommierten britischen Künstlers Harland Miller auszeichnet. Der gesamte Erlös aus diesem Los – einschließlich der Käuferprovision von Whisky Auctioneer – wird an Migrate Art gespendet.

; eine einzigartige Kooperation, die sich durch ein handbemaltes Etikett des international renommierten britischen Künstlers Harland Miller auszeichnet. Der gesamte Erlös aus diesem Los – einschließlich der Käuferprovision von Whisky Auctioneer – wird an Migrate Art gespendet. Ichiro’s Malt Hanyu Card Bottlings; eine der berühmtesten und bei Sammlern begehrtesten japanischen Whiskyserien aller Zeiten, einschließlich seltener Erstauflagen aus dem Jahr 2005, wie etwa dem „Jack of Clubs“.

Mehr zur Auktion „Kisetsu: The Seasons of Japanese Whisky“ bei Whisky Auctioneer und zur Abfüllung Karuizawa 1960 „The Poet“ in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

HISTORIC JAPANESE WHISKY AUCTION TARGETS NEW RECORDS WITH KARUIZAWA 1960 AND YAMAZAKI 55 YEAR OLD

The world’s most iconic and sought-after Japanese whiskies will take centre stage in an exclusive auction this June, celebrating the very best of Japanese whisky.

Whisky Auctioneer, the world-leading online whisky auction platform, is set to make history with an exclusive Japanese whisky auction running from 12–22 June 2026. The company will aim to set new category records following the exceptional £43,000 result for a 1st Edition Hanyu Card bottling sold via Whisky Auctioneer in March 2026, underlining continued global demand for rare Japanese whisky.



Alongside exceptionally rare lots including Yamazaki 55 Year Old – the world’s oldest Japanese whisky – headlining the sale is the Karuizawa 1960 “The Poet” (Cask #5627), an extraordinary single cask distilled at the now-closed Karuizawa Distillery and bottled in 2013 at 52 years of age. The release has since achieved near-mythical status among collectors.



The bottle is offered with exceptional provenance, having remained under direct custodianship of its original creator, Marcin Miller, who co-founded the independent bottling company Number One Drinks with David Croll in 2006.

Miller is a widely respected figure in the whisky industry, formerly publisher of Whisky Magazine, a Keeper of the Quaich and also co-founder of The Kyoto Distillery, Japan’s first artisan gin distillery. Through Number One Drinks Company, he played a key role in acquiring and releasing remaining stocks from the closed Karuizawa Distillery, helping to establish its global collector status.

Marcin Miller, co-founder of Number One Drinks, commented:

“Karuizawa has been a deeply significant part of my professional life for many years, and ‘The Poet’ represents something truly special within that journey. From the early days of Number One Drinks, there was a real sense that we were engaging with something extraordinary in these remaining casks and beginning to understand just how important they would become to whisky enthusiasts around the world. “This particular bottling remains one of the most remarkable examples from that era, from the quality of the liquid to the attention to detail in the breathtakingly beautiful design.”

All 41 bottles of the Karuizawa 1960 Cask #5627 are entirely unique; in-place of traditional numbering, each is individually named and distinguished by a hand-selected netsuke, a traditional Japanese miniature carved sculpture, suspended from its neck.

Dave Broom, Award-winning author and Japanese whisky expert, said:

„Amazingly, after the emotional task of transferring the last remaining Karuizawa from the distillery to their temporary home at Chichibu had been completed, a final tranche of casks materialised. These had been ring-fenced as being potential bottlings for the distillery’s visitor centre, but as that was now closed enquiries were made as to whether this mysterious clutch could also be added to the purchase. “It was only after the deal was agreed that it was discovered how remarkable this package was, containing as it did, cask #5627, a 250l sherry hogshead. Time had reduced its volume to no more than 41 bottles worth of liquid, though the alcohol remained sprightly at 51.8%, a precious reminder of the early days of the distillery.“

The auction as a whole charts the evolution of Japanese whisky, from the foundational influence of pioneers such as Suntory and Nikka, through the enduring allure of closed distilleries including Karuizawa Distillery and Hanyu Distillery, to the category’s dynamic revival and new generation of distillers, notably Chichibu Distillery.

Joe Wilson, Head Curator and Spirits Specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said:

“We’re excited to bring together some of the most important Japanese whiskies ever offered at auction, reflecting both the depth and continued strength of this category as we continue to see strong global demand for genuinely rare Japanese whisky.

Headlining the auction is the Karuizawa 1960 ‘The Poet’. What makes this opportunity particularly remarkable is the direct line of custodianship through Marcin Miller. It represents exceptional direct provenance for a bottle of this significance and that level of traceability is incredibly rare in today’s market.”

“The Poet” will appear alongside a host of remarkable lots in the auction. Highlights include:

Yamazaki 55 Year Old; the world’s oldest Japanese whisky.

Karuizawa 1998 Harland Miller; a unique collaboration featuring a hand-painted label by internationally renowned British artist Harland Miller. All proceeds from this lot, including Whisky Auctioneer’s buyer’s commission, will be donated to Migrate Art.

Ichiro’s Malt Hanyu Card Bottlings; one of the most famous and collectible Japanese whisky series of all time, including rare 1st Edition releases from 2005 such as the Jack of Clubs.

To register for the auction, Kisetsu: The Seasons of Japanese Whisky, click here.