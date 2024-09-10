Ewan McGregor versteigert „Ewan’s Cut“ für einen wohltätigen Zweck

Der schottische Schauspieler Ewan McGregor (er trat unter anderem als Renton in Trainspotting und als Obi-Wan Kenob in Star Wars: Episode I – Die dunkle Bedrohung auf) erhielt 1998 bei seinem Besuch der Lochranza Distillery auf der Isle of Arran von der Brennerei als Geschenk ein eigenes Fass. Dieses, ein ex-Sherry Hogshead cask mit der Bezeichnung Cask No. 1998 /369, füllt der Schauspieler nun gemeinsam mit der Brennerei unter dem Namen „Ewan’s Cut“ ab, und lässt 150 exklusive Flaschen von Whisky Auctioneer für wohltätige Zwecke versteigern. Der gesamte Erlös geht an Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), eine Wohltätigkeitsorganisation, die sich der Unterstützung von Kindern mit lebensbedrohlichen Krankheiten und deren Familien widmet.

Die Aktion, die Bietern aus aller Welt offensteht, findet vom 27. September bis 7. Oktober bei Whisky Auctioneer stattt. Whisky Auctioneer verzichtet hierbei auf die Verkäuferprovision und wird auch seine Käuferprovision von 12,5 % spenden.

Dieser 26 Jahre alte Arran Single Malt ist einer der ältesten Whiskys der Lochranza Distillery. Jede Flasche ist mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 46 % abgefüllt und trägt ein speziell entworfenes Etikett. Die ersten 24 Flaschen wurden von Ewan McGregor persönlich signiert.

Mehr zu Ewan’s Cut, zu Children’s Hospices Across Scotland und zur Versteigerung erfahren Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

EWAN MCGREGOR RETURNS TO ARRAN DISTILLERY TO AUCTION EXCLUSIVE 26-YEAR-OLD SINGLE MALT FOR CHARITY

Renowned Scottish actor Ewan McGregor has returned to Lochranza Distillery, where he first toasted the inaugural cask of Arran Single Malt in 1998, to mark a special occasion. McGregor has partnered with the distillery to bottle and auction 150 exclusive bottles from his own personal 1998 cask gifted to him by the distillery. All proceeds will go to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), a charity dedicated to supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The limited-edition bottles will be auctioned by Whisky Auctioneer, the world’s leading online whisky auction platform, from September 27th to October 7th. The auction is open to bidders globally. Whisky Auctioneer has generously waived the seller’s commission and will also donate its 12.5% buyer’s commission, ensuring that the maximum possible funds reach CHAS.

This rare 26 year old Arran Single Malt, matured in an ex-Sherry Hogshead cask, is one of the oldest whiskies ever produced by the Lochranza Distillery. Bottled at 46% ABV, each bottle features a unique, specially designed label. The first twenty-four of the bottles have been personally signed by Ewan McGregor.

Ewan McGregor, Colin McGregor, Rami Okasha, Stewart Bowman and Richard Marsham

The Leith Agency worked in partnership with Ewan and his brother Colin McGregor to bring “Ewan’s Cut” to life on a pro-bono basis. The bottle design and name were inspired by Ewan’s illustrious career, featuring references to his iconic roles in films like Trainspotting and Star Wars, as well as his memorable Long Way Round adventure. Each of the 150 bottle labels reads like a mini film script, with no two labels alike.

Ewan McGregor said:

“I have been involved with CHAS and visited their hospices many times over the years, so I know the unwavering care that both Rachel House and Robin House provide children and their families during their hardest moments. “My hope is that this auction can raise a significant amount to ensure that these wonderful places are able to continue providing the service they do.”

In 2020, Isle of Arran Distillers Ltd celebrated 25 years of whisky-making at their Lochranza Distillery, maintaining its independent status while building a global brand with their Arran Single Malt. This auction offers whisky enthusiasts and fans of Ewan McGregor a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of whisky history and contribute to a worthy cause.

Rami Okasha, CEO at CHAS said:

“We are delighted that Ewan, who is a long-standing supporter and friend of CHAS, has kindly chosen to donate all proceeds from this exciting auction to our charity. We are grateful too to Isle of Arran Distillers for arranging this special event and to Whisky Auctioneer for waiving the seller’s commission to ensure that CHAS will benefit from the maximum funds. “Three children a week die in Scotland from an incurable condition and demand for our services is growing. Our ambition is that no-one should face the death of their child alone. “Over the course of the last year CHAS directly supported 419 babies, children and young people across the country, and hundreds more in hospital palliative care teams funded by CHAS. We provide support for the whole family – parents and siblings – and have assisted nearly 2,000 family members of seriously ill children this year. Knowing your child may die young is the hardest thing imaginable. The funds raised through the Ewan’s Cut auction will make a real difference to those families.”

Stewart Bowman, Distillery Manager at Isle of Arran Distillers said:

“In 1998 Ewan McGregor joined us at Lochranza Distillery to toast the first cask of Arran Single Malt, which was the first legal cask to be laid down on Arran for over 150 years. We presented him with his own ex-sherry hogshead that day and it has matured in our Warehouse until now. “Since then Ewan has gone on to have an amazing career and we have built a global whisky brand whilst proudly maintaining our independent status. “We are thrilled to invite Ewan back to the distillery, where our story began almost 30 years ago, to present him with the finished bottles of Ewan’s Cut. “Like Ewan, we remain close to our roots and are passionate about giving back to the community. We have looked after Ewan’s cask for the last 26 years and we are delighted to work with him, Whisky Auctioneer and Leith to raise money for CHAS.”

Joe Wilson, Head Curator and Spirits Specialist at Whisky Auctioneer said:

“At Whisky Auctioneer, we take great pride in supporting charitable causes, and we were honoured to be approached to bring Ewan’s Cut to auction. “The launch of Isle of Arran Distillers nearly three decades ago was a landmark moment in the whisky industry, ushering in a new era of independent Scottish distilleries. We are proud to play our part in this exciting chapter of their story and look forward to sharing this remarkable whisky with enthusiasts globally.”

To find out more and to register to take part in this auction please visit www.whiskyauctioneer.com

To find out more about Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), please visit https://www.chas.org.uk/

To find out more about Isle of Arran Distillers, please visit https://www.arranwhisky.com/

To find out more about Leith Agency, please visit https://leith.co.uk/