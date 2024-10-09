Ewan McGregor erzielt £135,000 mit seiner Whisky-Auktion „Ewan’s Cut“

Äußerst zufrieden zeigt sich schottische Schauspieler Ewan McGregor nach der Versteigerung seiner Whisky-Auktion „Ewan’s Cut“ auf Whisky Auctioneer (wir berichteten). Auf die 150 Flaschen aus seinem eigenen 1998er Fass Arran Single Malt Whisky aus der Lochranza Distillery gaben 543 Bieter aus 28 Ländern über 7.000 Gebote ab. Insgesamt kamen hierbei £119893 zusammen, die sich zusätzlich um £15,107 erhöhen, da Whisky Auctioneer auf seine Verkäuferprovision verzichtete und seine Käuferprovision von 12,5 % spendete. Somit beträgt die Gesamtsumme £135,000, also etwas mehr als 160.000 €.

Und somit ist Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) nicht weniger zufrieden. Denn der Wohltätigkeits-Organisation, die sich der Unterstützung von Kindern mit lebensbedrohlichen Krankheiten und deren Familien widmet, kam der Erlös dieser Auktionen zugute.

Hier die englischsprachige Presseaussendung, die wir erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

EWAN MCGREGOR RAISES £135K FOR SCOTTISH CHARITY THROUGH WHISKY AUCTION

CEO of CHAS, Rami Okasha and Ewan McGregor

Renowned Scottish actor Ewan McGregor has raised £135,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) after auctioning 150 exclusive bottles from his own personal 1998 cask of Arran Single Malt Whisky from Lochranza Distillery.

Auctioned through the world’s leading online whisky auction platform, Whisky Auctioneer , 543 bidders from 28 countries placed over 7,000 bids on “Ewan’s Cut”. The auction also saw a 160% increase in monthly registrations. The hammer price reached £119,893, further boosted by £15,107, as Whisky Auctioneer waived its seller’s commission and donated its 12.5% buyer’s commission, ensuring that the maximum possible funds reach CHAS.

Bottle #1 of “Ewan’s Cut” achieved a hammer price of £4,350, setting a new record for the highest price ever paid for a bottle of Arran single malt at auction. This rare 26 year old Arran Single Malt, matured in an ex-Sherry Hogshead cask, is one of the oldest whiskies ever produced by the Lochranza Distillery. The cask was gifted to McGregor by the distillery in 1998, with the team also generously donating their time and expertise to bottle and prepare the whisky for auction.

The Leith Agency worked in partnership with Ewan and his brother Colin McGregor to bring “Ewan’s Cut” to life on a pro-bono basis. The bottle design and name were inspired by Ewan’s illustrious career, featuring references to his iconic roles in films like Trainspotting and Star Wars, as well as his memorable Long Way Round adventure. Each of the 150 bottle labels reads like a mini film script, with no two labels alike.

Ewan McGregor said:

“What a total! I just want to thank each and every one of our partners for putting the time, effort and work into this endeavour. CHAS has always been very close to my heart, and I am so proud that we were all able to raise such a sum for them. I know it’s the children they help and their families who will benefit a lot from this – so thank you very much to everyone involved and to those that placed generous bids in the auction.”

Rami Okasha, CEO at CHAS said:

“We are very grateful to Ewan McGregor, a long-standing supporter and friend of CHAS, for kindly choosing to donate all the proceeds from this special auction to CHAS so we can continue to support children with life-shortening conditions and their families, bringing us closer to our founding mission of reaching every child and family that needs our help. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in this exciting auction that enabled so much to be raised for CHAS. I would also like to express our sincere thanks to Isle of Arran Distillers, to Whisky Auctioneer and to the Leith Agency. “Three children die each week in Scotland from an incurable condition. We can only be there for families with the support of kind donations like this. CHAS provides unwavering care to children who may die young and their families, at every step on this hardest of journeys. Proceeds received from this auction make a huge difference to children and families helping us to reach every family across Scotland who needs our help and to keep the joy alive even in the face of death.”

Euan Mitchell, Managing Director at Isle of Arran Distillers added:

“We are absolutely delighted that the auction of ‘Ewan’s Cut’ has successfully raised an incredible £135,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS). This project has been a journey close to our hearts since Ewan McGregor first joined us at Lochranza Distillery back in 1998. To see his private cask of Arran Single Malt contribute to such a worthy cause is truly special. It has been a privilege to collaborate with Ewan, Whisky Auctioneer, and the Leith Agency to bring this unique whisky to life, and we are deeply grateful for the support and generosity from everyone involved. The funds raised will make a significant difference in supporting the vital work of CHAS, helping families during their most challenging times.”

Joe Wilson, Head Curator and Spirits Specialist at Whisky Auctioneer said:

“This is an outstanding result for everyone involved but most importantly, the amount of funds raised for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) will have a lasting positive impact on so many children and families in Scotland. “It’s always a privilege to work together on partnerships like this where we can not only offer a chance for people to bid on very special bottles of whisky, but also really help to make a difference to people’s lives.”

Richard Marsham, CEO of Leith Agency said:

“Leith are delighted to have been part of the Ewan’s Cut project in conjunction with Ewan McGregor and CHAS. It’s fantastic to see this level of money raised for such a great cause and that our bespoke label designs really helped push the auction prizes up with each bottle being a unique collector’s item. And a big shout out to our friends at Isle of Arran Distillers and Whisky Auctioneer for making the whole project possible.”

