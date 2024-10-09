Sotheby’s und Chivas Brothers mit langfristiger Partnerschaft

Das englische Auktionshaus Sotheby’s gibt heute in einer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung eine langfristige Partnerschaft mit Chivas Brothers bekannt. Lang gelagerte einmalige Abfüllungen aus dem Portfolio des Whisky-Herstellers, zu dem auch die Destillerien The Glenlivet und Aberlour gehören, kommen zukünftig beim englischen Auktionshaus exklusiv für Sotheby’s-Sammler zur Versteigerung.

Das erste Los, welches im Rahmen dieser Zusammenarbeit zur Versteigerung kommt, ist die Abfüllung The Glenlivet 55 Year Old, 200th Year Anniversary Edition, One of One, und hat einen Schätzpreis von £35,000 -£70,000. Dieses Los wird vom 22. Oktober 2024 bis zum 5. November 2024 bei der Auktion „Finest & Rarest Whisky“ von Sotheby’s London versteigert, der gesamte Erlös kommt dem National Trust for Scotland zugute.



SOTHEBY’S AND LEADING SCOTCH MAKER CHIVAS BROTHERS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO AUCTION COLLECTABLE, RARE, HIGHLY AGED WHISKIES

The inaugural lot is a 55 year-old single malt whisky from The Glenlivet distillery, presented in a one-of-a-kind gold plated sculpture by computational architect, Michael Hansmeyer.

LONDON, 9th October 2024 – Sotheby’s today announced a long-term partnership with Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky and makers of The Glenlivet and Aberlour, to bring highly aged, one-off creations to auction, exclusively for Sotheby’s collectors. Each individual lot will feature a never-before-released Scotch whisky from the Chivas Brothers portfolio.

The inaugural lot is The Glenlivet 55 Year Old, 200th Year Anniversary Edition, One of One, a bespoke, never to be repeated bottle that honours two centuries of unparalleled whisky making heritage. The ultra-rare single malt has been aged for 55 years – the highest age statement ever released by The Glenlivet distillery – and is presented in a custom spherical decanter embellished with precious peridot gemstones using an intricate technique inspired by the creation of fine jewellery. The bottle is paired with a stunning, one-of-a-kind sculpture created by computational architect Michael Hansmeyer, a pioneer in the exploring of algorithms to generate and fabricate new and unique architectural forms, and crafted using emerald quartzite and 24 carat gold.

This special lot will be available for auction from 22nd October 2024 to 5thNovember 2024 in Sotheby’s London sale of Finest & Rarest Whisky with all proceeds benefiting the National Trust for Scotland, which is dedicated to preserving Scotland’s natural and cultural heritage. Since 2020, The Glenlivet has supported the Trust through Pioneering Spirit, an ambitious archaeology and research project that uncovers the stories and sites of illicit whisky production across Scotland, deepening understanding of the origins of Scotch whisky and its effect on the country’s rich cultural heritage.

This exclusive lot comes on the heels of The Glenlivet’s 200th anniversary celebrations in 2024, commemorating the distillery’s heritage and craftsmanship over its two-century long legacy.

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s Global Head of Spirits, commented:

“We are thrilled to offer the first one-off special release of this partnership in The Glenlivet distillery’s oldest single malt, aged 55 years, to avid whisky collectors worldwide. Partnering with Scotch whisky producer Chivas Brothers to offer some of the world’s most exclusive whiskies, crafted exclusively for Sotheby’s, is an exceptional privilege. The debut of The Glenlivet 55 Year Old, 200th Year Anniversary Edition, One of One perfectly embodies the merging of fine spirits and design, and we look forward to bringing more of these extraordinary creations to collectors and connoisseurs worldwide.”

Jacques-Henri Brive, Global Head of Luxury Development at Chivas Brothers, added:

“We’re fortunate to have an exquisite archive of rare, highly aged whiskies at Chivas Brothers but until now, these prized whiskies have never been available to purchase. Our partnership with Sotheby’s represents the first opportunity for collectors to add never-before-released pieces of Scotch whisky history to their collection. It’s a monumental moment for whisky connoisseurs and luxury appreciators – one not to be missed.”

The Glenlivet 55 Year Old, 200th Year Anniversary Edition, One of One, carries an estimate of £35,000-£70,000. Bottled at 42.8%, this is a superb expression evoking red apples, ripe white peach and dark chocolate fondant on the nose, with a subtle taste of lavish caramel, desiccated coconut, dark liquorice with ginger and cinnamon spice on the taste and an incredibly rich and sweet finish with enduring, warming spice, impacted by the American oak influence.

* Early interest in the auction can be registered at www.sothebys.com/theglenlivet55.