Chivas Brothers öffen ihre Markenheimat Linn House für Burns Night Feierlichkeiten

Vom 23. bis 25 Januar 2025 wird das Linn House in Keith in der Speyside (über die Eröffnung im Jahr 2023 berichteten wir hier) seine Pforten für besondere Feierlichkeiten zur Burns Night wieder öffnen: Chivas Brothers veranstaltet dort gemeinsam mit der für ihre auf offener Flamme zubereiteten Gerichte bekannten Köchin Ana Ortiz eine Feier mit einem eigens kreierten Menü und Cocktails.

Wer die Burns Night Feierlichkeiten dort begehen will, findet im Artikel eine Verlinkung auf die Seite, in der man seine Teilnahme im Rahmen eines Übernachtungspackages buchen kann:

NEW WHISKY DESTINATION, LINN HOUSE, TO OPEN ITS DOORS FOR A BURNS NIGHT SUPPER TO REMEMBER

The Linn House Supper Series will kick off with a unique celebration sure to set Burns Night ablaze this winter, in partnership with open-fire chef Ana Ortiz

12th December: Linn House, the picturesque and undiscovered ‘home of whisky’ on the banks of River Isla in Speyside will open its doors for an unforgettable food and whisky experience in celebration of Burns Night from Thursday 23rd January to Saturday 25th January 2025.

Through the magic of open-flame fire dining, Ecuadorian chef and Co-Founder at Fire Made, Ana Ortiz will bring Burns Night to life in spectacular fashion, with a bespoke menu crafted to enjoy alongside cocktails and rare whiskies selected from Chivas Brothers’1 extensive whisky library.

Growing up in the Galapagos Islands, Ana Ortiz is a renowned specialist in fire cooking. For her Linn House residency, Ana will bring her rich culinary heritage to life, blending the smoky, soulful flavours of her Ecuadorian roots with the rich Scottish traditions of Burns Night.

Set against a backdrop of music and Burns style surprises at Linn House, guests are promised a Burns Night celebration like no other and experience Ana’s twist on the traditional Burns menu.

Jacques-Henri Brive, Head of Luxury Development at Chivas Brothers, said:

“We’re delighted to open the doors to Linn House for its first Burns Night celebration at our ‘home of whisky’. Promising guests an unforgettable dining experience, it marks the first in the Linn House Supper Series, where renowned chefs will bring whisky to life in creative and innovative ways. We’re proud to have partnered with chef Ana Ortiz to bring to life Scotland’s rich cultural heritage for a Burns Night celebration to remember.”

Starting at £75 a head, the Linn House Burns Night Supper Series will open for dinner from Thursday 23rd January to Saturday 25th January. Each event can be booked for dinner or as part of a hospitality package, with double rooms at Linn House available at £1952, including bed and breakfast for those who wish to extend their stay overnight and immerse themselves in an extraordinary Scottish escape.

To secure your spot at the Linn House Supper Series Burns Night dinner or purchase a package to stay at Linn House for the weekend, please visit: www.linnhouse.uk

Linn House Supper Series will continue seasonally with events designed to bring flavours of the world to Scotland through innovative food and whisky experiences in partnership with renowned Chefs. More details on future events will be released in due course.

About Linn House

Residing on the banks of River Isla and nestled in picturesque Speyside, Linn House is Chivas Brothers’ – the producers of Royal Salute and Chivas Regal – first guest house and whisky retreat. With origins dating back to 1870, the magnificent Victorian manor, designed by Scottish gentleman Robert Kynoch-Shand, has been reimagined for today with an impeccable renovation boasting luxurious amenities and rustic-chic interiors inspired by Chivas Brothers’ distilleries across Scotland.