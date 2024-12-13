Loch Lomond Gruppe zieht positive Bilanz für 2024 – mit über 100 Auszeichnungen und einem neuen Keeper of the Quaich

Michael Henry, Master Blender der Loch Lomond Gruppe, ist bei der letzten Zeremonie der Keeper of the Quaich zum Mitglied dieser Runde von Personen, die sich um den schottischen Whisky verdient gemacht haben, ernannt worden.

Über diese Ernennung und positive Entwicklungen in der Loch Lomond Group, wie zum Beispiel 100 Auszeichnungen allein im abgelaufenen Jahr, haben wir eine Presseinformation erhalten, die wir hier gerne mit Ihnen teilen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Loch Lomond Group concludes another remarkable year, securing more than 100 awards and Master Blender honoured with prestigious Keeper of the Quaich

Michael Henry, Loch Lomond Group’s Master Blender, has been awarded a prestigious Keeper of the Quaich, the Scottish distiller has announced.

Michael has led the whisky blending team at the independent distiller, which has been producing the finest single malts since 1814, for the last nine years.

Growing up near Bushmills Distillery in Northern Ireland, whisky was woven into the fabric of Michael’s community. Both his father and grandfather enjoyed a dram, and it was their enthusiasm for and interest in whisky which inspired his lifelong passion from an early age.

A graduate of Heriot-Watt’s brewing and distilling course, he joined to Loch Lomond Group in 2007 as a warehouse manager, before taking on the role of Master Blender in 2015.

Since then, Michael has been behind a shift which has seen the Loch Lomond Group propel itself into the heart of the finest Scotch in the world. Today, he has oversight on the liquid production of multiple brands including Littlemill, Glen Scotia, Loch Lomond Whiskies, Spearhead, and Noble Rebel.

Michael and his team’s dedication to the craft has continued to be recognised in multiple industry awards, with Loch Lomond Group being awarded more than 100 awards this year alone.

These have included Most Awarded Scotch Distillery at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), where the business took home 14 awards this year; Best Single Malt Producer at this year’s International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), and entry into the Hall of Fame after being crowned superior gold at the Tokyo Whisky and Spirits Competition.

Keeper of the Quaich is one of the highest recognitions in the drinks sector, awarded only to individuals who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the heritage and future of Scotch whisky. The ceremony took place at Blair Castle in Perthshire last month.

Bill White, Group Operations Director, Loch Lomond Group, said:

“This is a real testament to all Michael has achieved in his career, but especially over the last almost 20 years where he has worked at Loch Lomond Group. We are ever impressed by his craftsmanship and abilities to work across such as wide portfolio of liquids, and this is demonstrated through our multi-award-winning brands. I am so pleased to see Michael recognised as one of the best of the best in the Scotch industry.”

Michael Henry added:

“I am deeply honoured to be named a Keeper of the Quaich. It’s a personal accomplishment, but it also reflects the incredible team at Loch Lomond Group and all the work we have achieved, making our distilleries some of the most interesting in the world. We are committed to creating something special, and I am very proud to be part of the journey.”

The Keepers of the Quaich is an international society which was established by the Scotch whisky industry to celebrate the outstanding commitment of those involved in the production, promotion, and protection of the world’s finest distilled spirit.

The Quaich, a traditional Scottish drinking vessel, symbolises friendship and the shared enjoyment of Scotland’s national drink.