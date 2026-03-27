Gary Mills von Loch Lomond bei World Whisky Awards als Best Scotch Whisky Ambassador ausgezeichnet

Es ist Awards-Saison, und die Branche freut sich über zahlreiche Auszeichnungen, die bei diesen Events vergeben werden. Aber abgesehen vom Wert für das Marketing und die Kommunikation sind diese Preise auch eine Anerkennung für Menschen, die viel Herzblut in die Sache stecken – sei es in der Produktion oder an der Schnittstelle zu uns, den Whiskygenießern. Und auch deshalb berichten wir immer wieder gerne über solche Auszeichnungen, wie heute zum Beispiel für Garry Mills, den Global Brand Ambassador bei Loch Lomond. Er wurde bei den World Whisky Awards für seine Tätigkeit mit dem Titel des Best Scotch Whisky Ambassadors ausgezeichnet.

Wir gratulieren Gary ganz herzlich zu dieser Auszeichnung – und bringen hier die Info, die von Loch Lomond dafür veröffentlicht wurde:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Loch Lomond Group’s Gary Mills Named Best Scotch Whisky Ambassador at World Whisky Awards

This latest accolade adds to a growing suite of awards that highlight Loch Lomond Group’s rising prominence in the spirits category.

Independent distiller Loch Lomond Group is celebrating a landmark achievement as its Global Brand Ambassador, Gary Mills, has been named the Icons of Whisky – Best Scotch Whisky Ambassador at the internationally renowned World Whisky Awards.

After winning the regional award in December, Gary was shortlisted alongside five brand ambassadors who represent some of the biggest names in Scotch. He received the accolade in honour of his exceptional contribution to Scotch whisky advocacy.

Gary joined Loch Lomond Group in 2014, at a formative stage in the company’s journey. With a background in marketing combined with a clear and enduring passion for whisky, he quickly established himself as a driving force within a small, ambitious team. In those early days, he helped build a portfolio of just four single malts and one blend, laying the foundations for what would become one of Scotland’s most dynamic whisky ranges.

A decade later, both the business and Gary’s influence have grown significantly. Now part of a 25-strong marketing team, he has been instrumental in developing an award-winning collection, and shaping the global reputation of Loch Lomond Group’s portfolio, which includes Loch Lomond Whiskies, Glen Scotia, Littlemill, Noble Rebel, Spearhead and High Commissioner.

The Icon Award adds to a string of recent accolades for Loch Lomond Group, which is rapidly establishing itself as one of the leading distillers on the global whisky stage. The Group’s success is driven not only by its exceptional whiskies but also by the talent and expertise of its people. Gary becomes the second individual from the business to be named on the global stage, with Andy Moore picking up Cooper of the Year in 2023.

Renowned as one of the most creative distillers in the sector, Loch Lomond Group has a reputation for blending traditional craftsmanship with bold experimentation to produce whiskies that are entirely unique. Its use of Straight Neck Stills at the Loch Lomond Distillery places the company at the forefront of innovation, contributing to a portfolio that consistently earns international acclaim.

Today, Loch Lomond Whiskies ranks among the fastest-growing top 25 single malt brands in the world – a success that helped secure the title of Distiller of the Year 2025 at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Meanwhile, Glen Scotia continued its award-winning streak, capturing platinum for both its 15- and 25-Year-Old expressions at the same competition.

Andrew Jack, Head of Whisky Marketing at Loch Lomond Group, said:

“I am incredibly proud of the team we have built, and this latest award reflects the strength of our fantastic people. At Loch Lomond Group we are purposeful in our decision to nurture expertise, passion and craftsmanship in all parts of the business, from whisky makers to brand managers. “At the heart of Gary’s work is a genuine commitment to advocacy. He has a rare ability to translate the complexities of Scotch whisky into experiences that resonate with all audiences, with his tastings and tours defined by energy and authentic storytelling. He consistently receives praise for being one of the most engaging ambassadors in the category. This award is a testament to the impact he has made not only for our brands, but for Scotch as a whole.”

Gary represents Loch Lomond Group’s brands on the world stage, while also leading the visitor experience across its distilleries, including at the recently opened Luss Distillery – a dynamic, multi-million-pound spirits destination on the banks of Loch Lomond.

Widely regarded for his depth of knowledge across whisky history, production, and flavour, Gary has become a trusted and influential voice within the industry. He is a regular presence across podcasts, television and specialist publications, consistently championing the craftsmanship, heritage and innovation behind the whiskies he represents.

Gary Mills, Global Brand Ambassador at Loch Lomond Group, said:

“Winning the Icons of Whisky – Best Scotch Whisky Ambassador is an incredible honour. I’ve been fortunate to be part of the Loch Lomond Group journey from the early days and have had the privilege to work alongside a passionate team dedicated to creating exceptional whiskies. Sharing those stories and connecting people to Scotch is what drives me every day, so this recognition means a great deal.”

For more information about The Loch Lomond Group, visit www.lochlomondgroup.com