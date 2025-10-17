Ein Blick in die neue Luss Distillery der Loch Lomond Group

Am Ufer des Loch Lomond, im beliebten Ausflusgort Luss gelegen, ist nun die neue Luss Distillery der Loch Lomond Group in einem ehemaligen Räucherhaus eröffnet worden. Sie dient auch als Besucherzentrum, da es ein solches in der nahe gelegenen Destillerie Loch Lomond nicht gibt.

Von der Loch Lomond Group haben wir Infos und Bilder für Sie erhalten, die Sie über die neue Luss Distillery informieren – und sollten Sie einmal bei ihrem nächsten Schottland-Ausflug in der Gegend sein, können wir zu einem Besuch von Luss nun sozusagen doppelt raten:

Look Inside Loch Lomond Group’s Newly Opened Luss Distillery

Luss Distillery is now open for whisky and gin enthusiasts to discover

Luss Distillery, a new multi-million-pound distillery and visitor experience centre by Loch Lomond Group is officially open.

The 5,362 sq.m site on the banks of Loch Lomond in the heart of the village of Luss was repurposed from the historic Luss smokehouse and surrounding land on Church Road. It has been transformed into a vibrant destination for whisky and gin connoisseurs and curious spirits newcomers alike. The venue comprises of four distinctive buildings – a retail space, an immersive whisky and gin discovery area, the Ben Lomond Gin distillery and a café.

The new state-of-the-art attraction will be a dedicated brand home for the independent distiller’s multi-award award-winning Loch Lomond Whiskies brand as well as housing a distillery for its well-loved premium Scottish gin brand, Ben Lomond, known for its adventurous spirit. The retail space will also showcase the group’s extensive portfolio of other whiskies, champagne and spirits including Glen Scotia and Littlemill.

Set to draw thousands of budding explorers and tourists, the new destination will offer guided tours, a fully immersive discovery centre, gin and whisky tastings, and a premium food and drink offering.

Colin Matthews, Founder and CEO of Loch Lomond Group and council member of the Scotch Whisky Association said:

„The opening of our new state-of-the-art Luss Distillery marks a major milestone for Loch Lomond Group. This investment reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and growth in Scotland’s spirits industry, while also creating new jobs and supporting the local community. “Luss Distillery is our new brand home and a destination where visitors can step behind the scenes, see how our whiskies and gin are crafted with passion, and taste our expressions that have earned many international awards and acclaim. “Every detail has been designed to celebrate the character of our spirits and the stunning landscape that inspires them, and we look forward to welcoming our first visitors this week.”

Luss Distillery was designed by Paul Hodgkiss Designs to invoke a calming connection to nature. The acclaimed designers used natural materials throughout, and framed designs to make the most of the striking scenic views that surround the destination. A symbolic beacon shape has also been woven into the DNA of the design in a nod to nearby Ben Lomond, once known as the ‘Beacon Mountain’.

Paul Hodgkiss, Interior Designer behind the project, said:

„Designing Luss Distillery was a unique opportunity to celebrate the heritage and innovation of Loch Lomond Group’s celebrated brands. “We wanted the design to feel rooted in its surroundings while welcoming visitors into a peaceful, contemporary space. A defining feature is the series of distinctive diamond windows, inspired by Ben Lomond Gin. These not only create a strong visual identity but also flood the interiors with natural light, opening up dramatic views of the surrounding landscape. “The result is a distillery that reflects the character of the spirits while connecting visitors to the beauty of Loch Lomond itself.“

Luss Distillery will be open daily from 10am-5pm.

Planning permission for Luss Distillery was secured in February from Argyle and Bute Council and Luss Estates.