Luss Distillery erhält Fünf-Sterne-Auszeichnung für Besucherzentrum

Die erst seit Oktober für Besucher geöffnete neue Luss Distillery der Loch Lomond Group wurde vom Verband schottischer Besucherattraktionen (Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions /ASVA) mit fünf Sternen ausgezeichnet, die Höchstwertung im Rahmen des unabhängigen Qualitätssystems des ASVA. Die Bewertung basiert auf einem anonymen Besuch, bei dem die gesamte Angebot für Besucher bewertet wird: Von der Website und Buchung über die Ankunft, den Kontakt mit den Mitarbeitern, die Barrierefreiheit und die Einrichtungen bis hin zum Gesamterlebnis.

Zu Beginn des Jahres eröffnete der Schottische Ministerpräsident John Swinney die Luss Distillery (wir berichteten). Die neue Brennerei erwartet ihre Besucher mit einer aktiven Brennerei sowie Erlebnisbereiche für Whisky und Gin, einem separaten Verkostungsraum, Verkaufsflächen und einem Café mit Blick auf Loch Lomond.

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Luss Distillery earns five-star visitor attraction marking a strong start for the new spirits destination

Luss Distillery has been awarded a five-star quality grading by the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), just months after opening its doors on the banks of Loch Lomond.

The new multi-million-pound distillery and visitor centre, developed by Loch Lomond Group, received the top rating through ASVA’s independent Quality Scheme, which provides consistent, industry-wide standards across Scottish visitor attractions through expert grading.

L-R -Colin Mathews, CEO of Loch Lomond Group, First Minster John Swinney and Michael Golding, CEO of ASVA

The grading follows an anonymous visit that evaluates the entire customer journey from website and booking experience to arrival, staff interaction, accessibility, facilities and overall visitor experience.

Luss Distillery was officially opened by First Minister John Swinney in January 2026. It brings together four distinctive buildings, including a working gin distillery, immersive whisky and gin discovery areas, a dedicated tasting room, retail space, and a café overlooking the village of Luss and surrounding hills of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park. Together, they form a vibrant brand home for Loch Lomond Group’s multi-award-winning whiskies and spirits, including Loch Lomond Whiskies, Glen Scotia and Littlemill, as well as Ben Lomond Gin which is distilled on site.

Assessors highlighted the distillery’s strong kerb appeal, high-quality design, accessibility and engaging discovery experience. Staff hospitality was also praised for the warm, friendly and relaxed atmosphere created.

Luss Distillery is expected to welcome up to one million visitors during 2026, capitalising on Luss’ status as one of Scotland’s most visited locations and a popular destination for both domestic and international travellers.

The distillery has created new jobs in the area, with a core team of seven, 10 café staff and additional seasonal guides joining ahead of the busy summer season. Loch Lomond Group has also bolstered its support and resource for Luss Distillery in wider business teams including marketing, customer service and procurement.

The visitor experience is led by Brand Home Manager Tony MacLean, who previously helped transform the visitor offering at Oban Distillery.

He said:

“We’ve worked hard to put visitors at the centre of everything we do and it’s rewarding to see this recognised in our five-star grading. People are increasingly selective about how they spend their time and money, so we’re incredibly grateful that so many have already chosen to visit us. “The new destination has been designed as an immersive discovery experience for whisky and gin connoisseurs, as well as those newly curious about Scotch whisky and premium spirits – there really is something for everyone. “Helping to build the visitor experience from the ground up and seeing the team deliver a five-star experience so soon after opening, means a great deal.”

Luss Distillery is now preparing for the peak summer season, working with travel trade partners and local tourism operators to handle increased international demand. Partnerships are in development with tour operators such as Cruise Loch Lomond and nearby destinations, including Cameron House Hotel and Loch Lomond Golf Club.

Michael Golding, chief executive officer of ASVA, said:

“With their ambition to deliver a new high-quality distillery and experience in beautiful Luss, it is fantastic to see it come to life and achieve a remarkable five stars in their very first grading visit. “ASVA’s scheme is informed by international visitor research, so we know exactly what quality experiences are for visitors today, Luss Distillery has absolutely delivered on this right from day one. “Benchmarking amongst the very best attractions in Scotland is a significant achievement that the team can be very proud of, and through the Quality Scheme, we look forward to supporting their continual improvement in the years to come.“

The five-star award reflects the growing demand for high-quality, experience-led attractions across Scotland, with ASVA’s Quality Scheme providing independent assessment of visitor experiences across the country. With strong early footfall, new jobs and international interest Luss Distillery is quickly establishing itself as a key stop for visitors to Loch Lomond.