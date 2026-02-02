Schottischer Ministerpräsident John Swinney eröffnete die Luss Distillery

Die neue Luss Distillery der Loch Lomond Group (wir stellten Ihnen diese Brennerei unter anderem im Oktober vor) ist seit heute durch den schottischen Ministerpräsident John Swinney offiziell eröffnet. Diese neue Brennerei liegt mitten im historischen Dorf Luss, das als einer der meistbesuchten Orte Schottlands und als beliebtes Reiseziel für inländische und internationale Touristen. Die Besucher der neuen Destillerie erwarten nun neben einer aktiven Brennerei noch Erlebnisbereiche für Whisky und Gin, einen separaten Verkostungsraum, Verkaufsflächen und ein Café mit Blick auf Loch Lomond. Im Verkaufsraum wird zudem das gesamte Portfolio der Gruppe präsentiert, darunter Glen Scotia und Littlemill Single Malts sowie weitere Premium-Spirituosen und Champagner. Die Luss Distillery mit ihrem Besucherzentrum ist jetzt täglich von 10:00 bis 17:00 Uhr geöffnet. Für das Jahr 2026 erwartet die Luss Distillery bis zu eine Million Besucher.

Mehr zur Eröffnung der Luss Distillery inklusive einiger Bilder in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

The Rt. Hon. John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland Officially Opens Luss Distillery

First Minister unveiled the new landmark visitor experience from Loch Lomond Group today (2 February)

The Rt. Hon. John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland, officially opened Luss Distillery, a new multi-million-pound distillery and visitor experience by Loch Lomond Group on the banks of Loch Lomond, marking one of the most significant new whisky tourism investments in Scotland in recent years.

Unveiled ahead of the peak tourist season, Luss Distillery represents a major commitment by Loch Lomond Group to Scotland’s spirits industry, rural tourism, and long-term economic growth, while creating new employment opportunities and supporting the local community.

Situated in the heart of the historic village of Luss, at the gateway to the Scottish Highlands, the new destination has been designed as an immersive discovery experience for whisky and gin connoisseurs, as well as those newly curious about Scotch whisky and premium spirits.

The purpose-built site comprises four distinctive buildings, including a working distillery, immersive whisky and gin discovery areas, a dedicated tasting room, retail space, and a café overlooking Loch Lomond. Together, they form a vibrant brand home for Loch Lomond Group’s multi-award-winning whiskies and spirits. The retail experience also showcases the Group’s wider portfolio, including Glen Scotia and Littlemill single malts, alongside other premium spirits and Champagne.

Following a soft opening in late 2025, Luss Distillery is expected to welcome up to one million visitors during 2026, capitalising on Luss’s status as one of Scotland’s most visited locations and a popular destination for both domestic and international travellers.

During the official opening event, the First Minister toured the new distillery and visitor experience, reflecting on the economic contribution of Scotch whisky and the positive impact the project will bring to the region, before unveiling a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion.

Following the visit, Loch Lomond Group presented the First Minister with a bespoke bottle of Loch Lomond 14-Year-Old Luss Exclusive Cask, featuring personalised engraving. One of just 291 bottles produced, the exclusive release showcases the distillers’ unrivalled capability in flavour creation and is available only at Luss Distillery.

Colin Matthews, Founder and CEO of Loch Lomond Group and Council Member of the Scotch Whisky Association, said:

“Scotland is celebrated worldwide for its tourism, its exceptional Scotch whisky and spirits, and the natural beauty of places such as Loch Lomond and the Scottish Highlands. At Luss Distillery, we have brought these elements together to create a truly memorable destination – one that welcomes seasoned whisky and gin enthusiasts, as well as those curious to discover the people, place, the craft and passion behind our brands. “We have long held ambitions to open a destination like this here on the banks of Loch Lomond, and it is a real privilege to have the First Minister mark this occasion with us as we look ahead to a busy spring and summer season. “Scotland’s spirits sector is facing challenging times, which makes continued investment more important than ever. As one of the largest independent distillers in Scotland, we remain steadfast in our commitment to quality, history, authenticity and innovation, and we will continue to play a prominent role in developing Scotch whisky and the wider spirits industry to ensure it remains relevant, exciting and appealing to modern consumers. “We call on the First Minister and colleagues across the political spectrum to continue their strong support for this great historic industry and the meaningful contribution it makes to Scotland and the wider UK.”

Colin concluded:

“Every detail at Luss has been designed to celebrate the character of our spirits and the extraordinary landscape that inspires them, and we look forward to welcoming visitors throughout 2026.”

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney said:

“It has been a pleasure to open the new Luss Distillery on the banks of Loch Lomond. The distillery and visitor centre not only adds to the quality of the tourism offering in Luss but also to Scotland’s international reputation as a world class destination for visitors. “This investment by the Loch Lomond Group is extremely welcome, particularly when there are serious challenges impacting on the whisky sector, both at home and abroad. “The spirits sector may be defined by its 170 export markets, its approximately £5.3 billion contribution to the Scottish economy, and the thousands of jobs it sustains, but it is the history and stories behind it, like those told here, that capture people’s imagination and bring visitors from across the world. Telling the story of the history and quality of our produce and its importance to Scotland’s economy, like that at Luss Distillery, is a key priority of my government and we will continue to do all we can to support this vital industry.”

The design and experiential concept for Luss Distillery was led by Scottish creative studio Paul Hodgkiss Designs, alongside Diverse Contracts and brand experience agency Hot Pickle, working with a wider team to deliver the construction and realisation of the project. From the earliest stages, the vision was to create a building that belongs to its setting rather than competes with it, drawing inspiration from the natural rhythms of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

The result is a contemporary distillery that celebrates sustainability, heritage, and community in equal measure.

Luss Distillery will be open daily from 10am to 5pm.

