Loch Lomond Group kauft die New York Distilling Co

Die Loch Lomond Group hat den Kauf und die Übernahme der 2011 gegründeten New York Distilling Co bekanntgegeben. Die von Tom Potter und Allen Katz gegründete Brennerei produzierte bis März 2024 in Williamsburg und übersiedelte dann nach Bushwick, wo man den eigenen Ragtime Rye mit einer neuen Markenpersönlichkeit als Jaywalk Rye ausstattete.

New York Distilling Co wird die erste amerikansische Brennerei der Loch Lomond Group sein (zu der Loch Lomond, Glen Scotia und die Verwertung der Lagerbestände von Littlemill gehört).

Man wird dort nach dem Kauf weiteres Geld in die Produktion, den Vertrieb und den Ausbau des Besucherzentrums investieren, verlaubtbarte die Loch Lomond Group.

Addendum 10:55 – wir haben zu unserem Artikel nun auch noch die offizielle Pressemitteilung der Loch Lomond Group zugesendet bekommen, die wir Ihnen natürlich nicht vorenthalten möchten. Den AUsgangsartikel haben wir dementsprechend adaptiert:

Loch Lomond Group announces acquisition of The New York Distilling Company

Loch Lomond Group (LLG) has today announced its acquisition of The New York Distilling Company (NYDC) based in Brooklyn, New York, USA with a view to further investing in the distillation, production capabilities and visitor experience in New York, as well as growing its portfolio of award-winning brands both in the US and around the world.

Following the recent announcement of a new build distillery and visitor centre in Luss, Dumbartonshire, Scotland which will open in June 2025, the Loch Lomond Group has today confirmed its latest acquisition of the New York Distilling Company and its associated brands.

This deal will further enhance and diversify Loch Lomond Group’s portfolio of premium brands which will now importantly include American Whiskey in addition to the group’s other premium spirits.

The NYDC range will join a portfolio of award winning brands, including Loch Lomond Single Malt Scotch Whisky (which was the fastest growing single malt globally in 2021 and 2023 according to IWSR); multi-award winning Single Malts Glen Scotia and Littlemill, Glen’s Vodka, (one of the largest retail spirits brands in the UK), Ben Lomond Gin and more recently Champagne Piaff – an award winning champagne with an exciting and contemporary positioning.

The New York Distilling Company produces a range of American Whiskey brands in multiple categories with its signature “Jaywalk Rye Whiskey” brand being the centre piece of the brand portfolio. Jaywalk Rye has a number of different expressions, with all of them containing the coveted Horton Heirloom Rye brought to the new world from Europe in the 17th century.

Horton Rye was extensively used in the 17th and 18th centuries in the New York area for making Rye but had subsequently almost completely died out. The team at The New York Distilling Company was initially gifted 10 seeds from the historic “seed bank” at Cornell University in 2015 and has now revived this historic Rye variety by successfully growing and cultivating this “heirloom rye” with their partner farmers in Seneca Falls, New York and subsequently distilling the successful harvests in New York to making some truly incredible whiskeys.

Those trying to find the much sought after Jaywalk Rye Whiskey are now able to taste the fantastic flavours of the past and “the original” Rye variety that has not been enjoyed for 150 years.

As well as the Jaywalk brand which includes Jaywalk straight Rye, bonded Rye and 100% heirloom expressions The New York Distilling Company is proud to include in its portfolio, Mister Katz Rock & Rye, Dorothy Parker Gin and Perry Tot’s Navy strength gin.

The New York Distilling Company is based in Brooklyn, New York which is a very dynamic neighbourhood known for its vibrant arts scene, diverse population, and mix of historical and

modern architecture. It is a hub for creative individuals, featuring street art, converted industrial spaces, lively nightlife and is the perfect home for NYDC and Jaywalk Rye.

NYDC’s brands are inspired by the spirit and attitude of Brooklyn and New York – bold, self-confident, and unapologetically single minded. Rooted in tradition yet driven by purpose, the brand embodies a self-confident ethos, breaking conventional rules. Jaywalk Rye Whiskey has started a strong revival of the real heritage of traditional rye whiskey while pushing boundaries to create something distinctly modern with exceptional flavours. It is a brand that honours the past while always looking forward, embodying a restless energy that is as daring as the city that inspired it. The Jaywalk brand has the self-confidence and attitude to tread its own path – ‘Born in Brooklyn, Made in New York’.

This acquisition fits perfectly with the existing Loch Lomond Group portfolio of premium spirits and expands the portfolio into a new important space for Loch Lomond Group – American Whiskey.

Colin Matthews, Founder and CEO of Loch Lomond Group, said:

“This acquisition represents another milestone in the continued growth of the Loch Lomond Group. We look forward to working closely with the talented and ambitious team at NYDC to invest in both the facilities and products, while supercharging its growth both domestically in the US and around the world through the existing Loch Lomond Group distribution network as well as providing our help and expertise in the continued creation of fabulous flavours.”

Allen Katz and Tom Potter, Founders of the New York Distilling Company, said:

“We are excited to work with Colin and the Loch Lomond Group team to help us further grow our fantastic brands around the world. Loch Lomond Group has a strong track record of success, winning multiple major awards over many years for its whisky brands of Loch Lomond Whiskies, Glen Scotia, Littlemill and High Commissioner and with sales in over 120 countries around the world, we can’t wait to introduce NYDC’s brands to many of the key whiskey markets over the next period.”

This announcement follows a period of strong growth and innovation worldwide for the Loch Lomond Group’s brands and furthers its high-profile industry awards with five products shortlisted for Best in Class at the San Francisco Wines and Spirits Competition including two 99/100 scores for Glen Scotia 25 Year Old and Loch Lomond Whiskies Remarkable Stills Alchemy expression.

Both Loch Lomond Whiskies and Ben Lomond Gin are the Official “Spirits of The Open”, the world’s most prestigious golf championship.

For more information about the Loch Lomond Group, visit www.lochlomondgroup.com

For more information about The New York Distilling Company, visit www.nydistilling.com