Elijah Craig Bourbon wird offizieller Bourbon der 2025 PGA Championship und veröffentlicht Limited Release

Whisky und Golf sind nicht nur in Schottland eng verbundene Bereiche – auch in den USA ist die Verbindung intensiv. Der Elijah Craig Bourbon aus der Heaven Hill Distillery hat sich nun den Status als offizieller Bourbon der 2025 PGA Championship gesichert – und zu diesem Anlass eine Sonderausgabe herausgegeben, die in den USA erhältlich ist – für 36,99 Dollar.

Die Pressemitteilung zur Partnerschaft und der Limited Edition haben wir hier für Sie:

Elijah Craig Bourbon to Serve as Official Bourbon of the 2025 PGA Championship, Celebrates with Limited-Edition Commemorative Bottle Release

Award-winning Bourbon marks its continued commitment to golf with a special 94-Proof Small Batch Bourbon honoring the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club

Wanamaker Trophy and Elijah Craig Small Batch PGA Championship 2025 Commemorative Edition

LOUISVILE, Ky., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elijah Craig, one of America’s premier Bourbon brands, is proud to announce its designation as the „Official Bourbon“ of the 2025 PGA Championship, taking place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Monday, May 12 through Sunday, May 18. To mark this prestigious partnership and celebrate the championship, Elijah Craig will release a special commemorative bottle of its iconic 94-Proof Small Batch Bourbon.

Elijah Craig Small Batch 2025 PGA Championship Commemorative Edition

The limited-edition release features a unique design, including special labels that proudly display both the „Official Bourbon“ designation and the official 2025 PGA Championship logo. Each bottle is sealed with a gold coin cork, further highlighting the special nature of this release. Additionally, the commemorative bottles are crafted from carefully selected barrels from Heaven Hill Distillery’s Q and H1 rickhouses, paying homage to the PGA Championship’s return to Quail Hollow Club.

„The partnership between Elijah Craig and the PGA Championship underscores our shared commitment to excellence. We’re thrilled to honor this prestigious event and its iconic venue, Quail Hollow Club, with a special limited-edition release that celebrates the spirit of golf and the legacy of Elijah Craig Bourbon.“ Max Stefka, AVP, Global Whiskey Brands at Heaven Hill

In addition to the limited-edition release, Elijah Craig will host on-course activations throughout the championship, providing attendees with exclusive opportunities to experience the rich, full-bodied flavor of this award-winning Bourbon. These activations, including the Elijah Craig Speakeasy will offer fans the chance to enjoy Elijah Craig craft cocktails, interactive experiences, and learn more about the brand’s legacy as the First to Char Oak Barrels to make Bourbon. Furthermore, Elijah Craig has invested in many out-of-home advertising outlets across the greater Charlotte area.

„Elijah Craig remains an integral element of the onsite experience at the PGA Championship. We are confident that spectators will enjoy Elijah Craig’s award-winning bourbon and premium activation experiences while watching the strongest field in golf compete at Quail Hollow Club this May.“ Jessica Burdett, Director of Corporate Partnerships at the PGA of America

Elijah Craig continues to leave its mark on the golf world through its partnerships with PGA TOUR® professionals, including Max Homa and newly announced team members Robert MacIntyre and J.T. Poston, along with professional sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis, who all proudly represent Elijah Craig. The brand is also recognized as the Official Bourbon and Whiskey Supplier of the PGA of America, the Ryder Cup, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and as an Official Partner of the PGA National Club Championship. These partnerships further emphasize Elijah Craig’s deep connection to the sport and its dedication to supporting golfers who embody the same values of craftsmanship and excellence that define Elijah Craig Bourbon.

The commemorative 2025 PGA Championship Elijah Craig edition will be available in limited quantities, nationally, with each bottle displaying specific information about the Major Championship and the special barrels used to craft it. The product will begin shipping in March with a suggested retail price of $36.99.

ABOUT ELIJAH CRAIG BOURBON:

Elijah Craig Bourbon bears the name of the Reverend Elijah Craig, known as „The Father of Bourbon,“ who established his distillery in 1789 on the banks of Elkhorn Creek in modern day Georgetown, Kentucky. He is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels. The clear, unaged corn liquor became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the family of whiskeys includes Elijah Craig Small Batch, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon and Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Rye, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. First brought to market in 1986, Heaven Hill Distillery’s Master Distillers were selecting a small number of barrels of the finest Bourbon to make Elijah Craig Small Batch long before the term „small batch“ even existed. It is this attention to detail and superb craftsmanship that give Elijah Craig an ideal balance of age, robust body, and rich flavor. Elijah Craig accolades have included Whisky Advocate’s Whisky of the Year, Best Small Batch Bourbon, Best Single Barrel Bourbon (aged 11+ years) and Best Straight Bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and Excellent Highly Recommended honors at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. For more information, please visit www.elijahcraig.com

ABOUT THE PGA OF AMERICA:

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world’s foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.