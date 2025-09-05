Für die Distillers One on One Auktion: William Shakespeare – Ein 63 Jahre alter Single Malt aus Mortlach

Die Macbeth Collection von Elixir Distillers und dem Designstudio Livingstone spendet eine außergewöhnliche Einzelflasche für die Distillers One on One Auktion: Den Mortlach 63yo William Shakespeare, einen Single Malt aus der Destillerie, die man auch das Biest von Dufftown nennt.

Die Motivation dahinter und wie man – das nötige Kleingeld dahinter – bei der Versteigerung mitbieten kann, das erfahren Sie hier in einer amüsanten Press Releas von Alexis Livingstone ‚Lexie‘ Burgess:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

For the Distillers One on One Auction: William Shakespeare: A 63 year old Single Malt from Mortlach Distillery, with an original signed illustration by Sir Quentin Blake.

I am very excited to announce our entry into The Distillers One of One Charity Auction 2025… William Shakespeare – a 63 year old Single Malt from Mortlach Distillery, with a specially commissioned original illustration signed and donated by Sir Quentin Blake.

What is the Distillers One of One Auction?

Founded by the Worshipful Company of Distillers (the Distillers Guild), the One of One is a biennial event at which distillery owners and whisky makers pull out their very best things, and auction them for charity (specifically the Youth Action Fund, which helps disadvantaged young people make progress with their lives.)

The auction has some good rules. Firstly whatever you enter, be it a bottle, decanter or entire cask of whisky, must be a true one of one. It cannot have a duplicate, cannot have appeared before, and cannot appear again.

Secondly, it’s 100% charitable giving. Sotheby’s charge a reduced fee for running the auction, which is covered in the buyer’s premium, but beyond that, the entire hammer price goes to the charity. The donors receive nothing to cover their costs in creating the lots, and all the money goes directly to the Youth Action Fund. (For anyone unfamiliar with how rackety the charity world can be, this second point might seem a given. But look in the small print and you’ll often find a caveat, something to do with ‘profits’ going to charity. How that profit is calculated remains undisclosed, but it’s usually totted up after Captain Tom’s kids build a garden spa, or Fergie fits a new bathroom.)

Why Shakespeare?

We are about a third of the way through releasing the Macbeth Collection (two acts so far, out of five total) and thought it would be nice to create a release that would sit alongside it, without being part of the collection itself. Shakespeare was the obvious choice, as he wrote the play but does not appear in it.

Why Mortlach?

For someone of such cultural importance, we know remarkably little about what Shakespeare was like as a person, so any assumptions on that front would likely be wrong. We decided to simplify it down to a couple of universal truths.

Shakespeare is very good (the whisky needs to be very high quality). Shakespeare has remained good for a very long time (the whisky needs to be very old).

It may seem basic, but I think it’s a fair summation of what makes Shakespeare so extraordinary. Even after 400 years, his work is still relevant, the quality unsurpassed. So we needed a very good, very old whisky, which narrowed the number of options considerably… There aren’t many distilleries making spirit that can hold on that long. But Mortlach is built for this kind of ageing. Affectionately known as the Beast of Dufftown (a nickname created by Dave Broom) Mortlach has a fiendishly complex distillation process, that produces one of the heaviest, meatiest spirits in Scotland. It’s weighty, like Shakespeare is weighty. And they run it all through a little still they call Wee Witchie; perfect for the man who wrote Macbeth.

What about the illustration?

Quentin Blake has generously created a new illustration of Shakespeare and donated it to the auction, with the signed, original drawing included in the sale. Unlike the birds that characterise his illustrations for Macbeth, Shakespeare is drawn as a human, as he stands outside the collection. The drawing is presented in a folio within the presentation case, and represents a rare opportunity for the buyer, as although Quentin will produce works for sale, he very rarely sells published drawings – preferring to keep them for his archive. The drawing has been reproduced only once, on the bottle label itself.

Where can I see the the auction lots?

There will be an auction lot preview at Sotheby’s Bond Street, London from the 19th to the 30th September. The gallery will be open from 9am to 4.30pm on weekdays and 12-5pm on weekends.

When and where is the auction?

The auction takes place on Friday 10th October at Hopetoun House, near Edinburgh. There is an auction preview on the evening of the 9th October. You can register to bid via Sotheby’s here And read more about the Distillers One of One here

That’s it! Once the auction pages are up at Sotheby’s I’ll spam you all again, with links to the correct page, so that you can bid if you are interested.

Best Lexi