Blair Athol Distillery stellt Blair Athol 20 Year Old vor

Die Highland-Destillerie Blair Athol kündigt die Veröffentlichung ihres Blair Athol 20 Year Old an. Diese auf 1002 Flaschen limitierte Abfüllung ist ab dem 1. April einen Monat lang in der Brennerei in Pittlochry erhältlich. Anschließend kann dieses Bottling (£400) online unter malts.com erworben werden, und soll auch den Einzelhandel erreichen.

Blair Athol 20 Year Old reifte in refill casks und wurde teilweise in einer Kombination aus classic rejuvenated casks, wine-seasoned American oak, wine-seasoned European oak, und refill casks gefinished.

Die offizielle Launch-Veranstaltung des Blair Athol 20 Year Old findet am 11. April statt. In einer geführten Verkostung unter der Leitung von Charles MacLean, innovation lead Dani McCann und private client director Tod Bradbury werden die Teilnehmenden die neue Abfüllung genießen können, begleitet von sorgfältig ausgewählten Gourmet-Canapés und Live-Musik von Shaun Lowrey.

BLAIR ATHOL CREATES NEW LAYERS OF FLAVOUR WITH THE LAUNCH OF FOUR-CASK FINISH BLAIR ATHOL 20 YEAR-OLD

Blair Athol Distillery proudly announces the release of Blair Athol 20 Year-Old, a remarkable limited-edition bottling that celebrates cask innovation at the Highland distillery. With just 1002 bottles available, this Single Malt Scotch whisky will be available to purchase from 1st April at Blair Athol Distillery*.

Master Blender Stuart Morrison, who worked in partnership with the distillery team at Blair Athol, says:

“This exceptional bottling is extra special because it reflects the essence of Blair Athol – a commitment to preserving traditions while innovating for the future. Some of the team that filled the spirit into the experimental casks have since retired yet we’re fortunate to uncover the whisky they laid down, creating something new while honouring the legacy and craftsmanship that define Blair Athol. A truly remarkable expression that blends Blair Athol’s signature nutty spice with layers of fruit, vanilla, and aromatic wood – this is more than just a whisky, it’s a testament to the future we’re creating.”

Flowing from the slopes of Ben Vrackie, the Allt Dour – meaning “burn of the otter”- has long been at the heart of Blair Athol, shaping the whisky’s smooth character and rich depth. This historic water source, where the otters often reside, is the inspiration behind this limited release, which highlights the deep connection between the land, wildlife, and the craftsmanship at Blair Athol Distillery.

The Blair Athol 20 Year-Old has been matured in refill casks and part-finished in a combination of classic rejuvenated casks, wine-seasoned American oak, wine-seasoned European oak, and, for control, refill casks. This innovative maturation process brings layers of fruitiness to Blair Athol’s character as sweet aromas of tropical fruit and chocolate are balanced by a nutty spiciness of ginger cake and Christmas pudding on the palate.

Described by whisky expert and author, Charles MacLean as “an intriguing and captivating whisky”, Blair Athol 20 Year-Old is a memorable liquid that will surprise with every sip.

Whisky afficionados and Blair Athol fans are invited to join the team at the distillery for an exceptional launch event on 11th April. Those attending the Blair Athol 20 Year-Old Official Launch Event will enjoy a guided tasting hosted by Charles MacLean, innovation lead Dani McCann, and private client director, Tod Bradbury, who will share insights into the intricate flavours and aromas that define this newest release. Alongside the immersive tasting, guests will also savour gourmet canapés, carefully selected to elevate the experience, and live music from Shaun Lowrey. Tickets are priced at £55 and available for purchase at Malts.com.

The Blair Athol 20 Year-Old will retail at £400 per 70cl bottle with an ABV of 52.8%.

*The limited edition bottling will be available for purchase from Blair Athol Distillery from 1st of April for one month, and from 1st May online at malts.com and Malts.com from 1st May 2025.

TASTING NOTES:

Appearance: Polished brass, rich amber with orange highlights. Exceptional beading with thick, slow-running legs.

Polished brass, rich amber with orange highlights. Exceptional beading with thick, slow-running legs. Nose: Mellow, with light initial prickle. Aromatic top notes of green grapes, ripe papaya, and mango, with subtle milk chocolate and sweet fondant hints. A touch of sandalwood spice emerges.

Mellow, with light initial prickle. Aromatic top notes of green grapes, ripe papaya, and mango, with subtle milk chocolate and sweet fondant hints. A touch of sandalwood spice emerges. Body: Medium to full.

Medium to full. Palate: Rich and creamy texture. Lightly sweet and crisp fruit flavours lead to warming spices, reminiscent of Christmas pudding and sticky ginger cake. Neat, it delivers an intense, balanced spice. With a drop of water, sweeter fruit and gentle spice emerge.

Rich and creamy texture. Lightly sweet and crisp fruit flavours lead to warming spices, reminiscent of Christmas pudding and sticky ginger cake. Neat, it delivers an intense, balanced spice. With a drop of water, sweeter fruit and gentle spice emerge. Finish: Long, warming, and glowing with lingering spice, leaving a pleasant tingle on the tongue. At reduced strength, sweetness becomes more pronounced while maintaining its peppery finish.