Uanbhängiger Abfüller Tailored Spirits Co. gewinnt UK Young Entrepreneur Award

Der auf Privatkunden spezialisierte unabhängige schottische Abfüller Tailored Spirits Co. hat den mit 50.000 Pfund dotierten Jungunternehmer-Preis der Stelios Foundation UK gewonnen, in Anerkennung ihrer Leistung und des Potenzials des Unternehmens zur Skalierung und Schaffung von Arbeitsplätzen in der britischen Wirtschaft.

Die Stelios Foundation wurde übrigens von Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, dem Gründer von Easyjet ins Leben gerufen – bei Tailored Spirits Co. freut man sich über diese Auszeichnung und hat uns die folgenden Informationen für Sie geschickt:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

SCOTTISH PRIVATE-CLIENT WHISKY SPECIALIST WINS UK YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

London, UK – March 27th 2026: Luxury private label Scotch whisky business Tailored Spirits Co . has been named a winner at the prestigious Stelios Foundation UK Young Entrepreneur Awards 2026, with Co-Founders Adam Harding and Carl Johnstone jointly securing a £50,000 prize in recognition of their shared leadership in building one of the UK’s most exciting emerging whisky businesses.

Adam Harding

Founded in 2024 and based in Leith, Tailored Spirits Co. was awarded third prize by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of easyJet, as part of the annual awards recognising the UK’s most promising young entrepreneurs. The awards, which distributed £300,000 in total, celebrate founders driving growth, innovation, and job creation across the UK economy.

Tailored Spirits stood out among 61 applicants for its rapid growth, international reach, and distinctive positioning within the luxury whisky market. The business works with private clients, premium brands, and hospitality groups globally to source, design, and bottle bespoke single cask Scotch whiskies.

Since launch, the company has seen significant momentum, achieving £2.35m turnover in 2025 and doubling its team to support growing global demand. With projects spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia, Tailored Spirits is capitalising on increasing appetite for personalised, experience-led whisky.

Adam Harding, Co-Founder and Head of Spirits, Sales and Strategy, said:

“To be recognised by one of the UK’s most respected entrepreneurs at such an early stage in our journey is an incredibly proud moment. This endorsement strengthens our position globally and supports our ambition to grow the business further.” “We’re seeing a shift in how people engage with whisky – it’s no longer just about buying a bottle, but about creating something truly personal. This award will help us accelerate our plans, including key hires and further expansion.”

Carl Johnstone, Co-Founder (Commercial & Operations), added:

“This recognition is a hugely proud moment for us as founders and reflects the progress we’ve made in a short space of time. The support from the Stelios Foundation will allow us to continue building the business, invest in our team, and expand our reach with clients globally.”

Rather than operating as a traditional independent bottler, Tailored Spirits positions itself as an experience-led whisky partner, guiding clients through the full journey – from cask selection and liquid style to brand design and final bottling.

The business has also announced plans for continued expansion in 2026, including team growth and a move to a new brand home in Edinburgh, alongside upcoming high-profile private client projects.

The Stelios Foundation awards recognise entrepreneurs aged 34 and under who are building high-growth UK businesses, with a minimum revenue threshold of £500,000. Winners are selected based on their potential to scale and create jobs within the UK economy.

Find out everything about Scotland’s most exciting bespoke whisky bottler here: https://www.tailoredspirits.co.uk/