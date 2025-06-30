Tailored Spirits Co. mit 900 % Umsatz-Wachstum im Vergleich zum Vorjahr

Start-up-Unternehmen Tailored Spirits Co., das sich auf Whisky in Privatbesitz spezialisiert hat, ist mehr als bereit für das bereits laufende Jahr 2025. Bei Schottlands größtem Finanzierungswettbewerb Scottish Edge sicherte sich die in Edinburgh ansässige Firma die Maximal-Summe von £100,000. Zu Beginn des Jahres 2025 stellte Tailored Spirits Co. dann ihre ersten eigenen Abfüllungen vor (wir berichteten). Zudem konnte Tailored Spirits Co. neue globale Kunden in 14 Ländern gewinnen, darunter, wie sie in der Pressemitteilung schreiben, Partner in Großbritannien und Irland, Europa, Südafrika, Asien und den USA. Und im ersten Quartal 2025 stieg der Umsatz um 900 %, verglichen mit £110,000 im ersten Quartal 2024. Damit übertrifft das Jahr 2025 die internen Prognosen bereits deutlich!

Mehr der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir heute erhalten haben:

SCOTTISH WHISKY START-UP CELEBRATES 900% GROWTH YEAR-ON-YEAR

l-r: Tom Costello, Carl Johnstone, Adam Harding of Tailored Spirits | right: Gary McEwan

Edinburgh’s Scottish Edge winners Tailored Spirits Co. secured £100k at Scotland’s biggest business funding competition in 2024; a launch pad for 2025, where the start-up has released their first-ever bottled whiskies, acquired exciting new international clients in 14 countries worldwide, with the team now celebrating a 900% growth year on year for Q1.

Edinburgh-based Tailored Spirits Co., the groundbreaking start-up that specialises in privately owned whisky, has experienced a remarkable 900% year-on-year revenue growth, with Q1 2025 figures surging to 900%, up from £110k in Q1 2024.

This milestone positions Tailored Spirits Co. as one of the fastest-growing whisky businesses in the UK, with 2025 already far exceeding internal forecasts and another nine months of major plans still to unfold.

In just 12 months, Tailored Spirits Co. has acquired new global clients across 14 countries including partners in UK & Ireland, Europe, South Africa, Asia and the USA. These new clients range from private cask owners and aspiring independent bottlers, to whisky societies and global corporations demonstrating Tailored Spirit Co’s ‘worldwide appeal and versatile offering.’

Tailored Spirits Co. has a bespoke business model, offering ‘expert spirits design and bottling guidance every step of the way, all under one roof’. The super-meticulous team follows the same core values; ‘striving for excellence, quality, and a personalised touch in every bottle of whisky we create.’

With an ambitious roadmap for the remainder of 2025, including brand-new international strategic partnerships and activations, Tailored Spirits Co. is firmly on track to redefine the modern whisky experience – one cask at a time.

Commenting on their meteoric success, Adam Harding, Co-Founder & Director at Tailored Spirits Co., said:

“We started our company to take lovers of whisky on a journey and to connect them to industry level expertise on an individual level. That journey is exactly what our mission focuses on. To see a client’s face light up at the end of a project is a feeling like no other. That’s because we’ve been with them every step of the way.

“This is one of the most prestigious, historic and exciting industries in the world and we feel very lucky to be a part of it and don’t take our responsibility to the category and the country lightly. We’ve found that connections within Scotch Whisky are often very hospitable and welcoming. The growth of our company stems from our passion and relentless commitment to quality – but also the connections we have made. “Partnerships from day one have springboarded Tailored Spirits into a globally recognised institution. It’s been a pleasant surprise to see the global love of Scotch Whisky, even in markets we didn’t expect – we really want our company to bring ‘Scotch whisky to the world and bring those new whisky lovers back to Scotland’ – these global connections help us build strong ties to Scotland from all over the world.”

In early 2025, Tailored Spirits Co. successfully launched their first-ever whisky series The Experimental Series* – three one-of-a-kind micro-batch experiments, limited-edition whiskies chosen to push the boundaries of what a single cask whisky can be.

The series consists of a Croftengea Loch Lomond 7-year-old costing £59.50 producing only 52 bottles, a Fettercairn 13-year-old release of 84 bottles priced at £74.50, and an Ardmore 8-year-old limited to just 60 bottles priced at £64.50 each – all available on the company’s website: https://www.tailoredspirits.co.uk/shop

The line-up of Founders are a trio of industry professionals in Edinburgh who all bring their own unique expertise to the table; Tom Costello covers all things Brand & Creative, with Carl Johnstone managing Commercial & Operations and Adam Harding leading the Spirits, Sales & Strategy. The highly-experienced team stand by one clear mantra ‘From the warehouse to your house’ with one very clear vision – ‘to bridge the gap between the commercial scale of whisky and the needs of a single cask owner’.

Tailored Spirits Co. are experts in spirits, specialising in whisky supply, creating exceptional brands and bottlings. An Edinburgh-based, global-serving company who guide clients through the complexities of spirits bottling projects and ensure their dreams are achieved.