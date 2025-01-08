Impex Beverages in den USA reduziert Preise für Whisky-Importmarken um durchschnittlich 13%

In einer gerade erschienenen Presseaussendung gibt der US-Importeur Impex Beverages Inc bekannt, dass er die Preise für importierte Whiskys aus seinem Portfolio durchschnittlich um 13% reduziert – als Reaktion auf die globale unsichere Lage und die daraus resultierende Kaufzurückhaltung der Konsumenten.

Von der Preissenkung sind im Whiskysektor Marken wie Ardnamurchan, Filey Bay, Kilchoman, Lochlea, M&H, Nc’nean, Pōkeno, Port Askaig, GlenAllachie und Wolfburn erfasst.

Hier die Aussendung, die uns dazu erreicht hat.

ImpEx Beverages Announces Price Reductions for 2025 with the Consumer in Mind

January 8, 2025 – ImpEx Beverages President and Managing Director, Sam Filmus, announced today the plan for price reductions on multiple expressions from 12 of the brands they import to the United States.



This unprecedented move comes at the tail end of a year filled with uncertainty and challenges facing the US consumer and impacting their buying choices.



Beginning in January, ImpEx has decided to reduce the price on 29 items that are sold through their distribution network across the country in order to increase accessibility for consumers in the markets being served by US retailers.

When asked about the motivation behind the reduction, Sam Filmus, Keeper of the Quaich and President of ImpEx Beverages, said,

“We have watched the impact 2024 has had on this industry globally. Seeing how economic challenges and political uncertainty have created changes in the spending and buying habits of the US consumer we knew we had to do something to reward the loyal supporters of our brands and show them how much we value their trust in the expressions we bring to them on the shelf. We know that it is an honor to provide such beautiful and unique world spirits offerings, and we wanted to show that gratitude to the very people who make it possible for us to continue on this journey. At a time when it feels like price increases are so common, we wanted to do something different. We dug deep and found a way to sharpen our pencils for what we hope will be a meaningful impact. It was just the right thing to do.”

As we embark upon a new year with new possibilities, consumers can look forward to finding an average 13% reduction on favorites from Ardnamurchan, Black Tot, Filey Bay, Kilchoman, Lochlea, MacNair’s Exploration Rum, M&H, Nc’nean, Pōkeno, Port Askaig, GlenAllachie, and Wolfburn.



