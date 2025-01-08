Heaven’s Door Spirits veröffentlicht Bootleg Volume VI

Luftgetrocknete Limousin-Eiche und ein Cigar Barrel (das wegen seiner länglichen Form so benannt ist) sind die herausragenden Merkmale des neuen Heaven’s Door Bootleg Volume VI. Master Blender Alex Moore (unser Video-Interview mit ihm finden Sie hier) hat den Wheated Straight Bourbon nämlich eine Sekundärreifung in Cigar Casks aus französischer Eiche angedeihen lassen, bevor der Bourbon mit 60,58% abgefüllt wurde – in einer weltweiten Aufglage von weniger als 5.000 Flaschen. Die Flasche ziert übrigens das Gemälde Favela Villa Candido von Bob Dylan aus dem Jahr 2015.

In der unten angeführten Presseinfo sind auch Bezugsquellen in den USA angegeben – ob und wann der Bourbon, der in den USA 499,99 Dollar kostet, auch nach Deutschland kommen wird, können wir momentan nicht sagen.

Heaven’s Door Spirits Unveils Bootleg Series Volume VI: Bob Dylan’s Repertoire of American Whiskies are the Perfect Blend of Art and Craft

PLEASUREVILLE, Ky., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Heaven’s Door Spirits, the highly awarded collection of American whiskey from Bob Dylan, announced today the release of Bootleg Volume VI. The latest in this limited release series is a blend of exceptional 12-, 13- and 14-year-old wheated bourbons finished in Limousin cigar barrels and is presented in a ceramic bottle that features one of Bob Dylan’s masterful paintings from his Brazil Series. This highly limited-edition straight bourbon is a perfect blend of art and craft.

The Bootleg Volume VI bottle features Bob Dylan’s painting, Favela Villa Candido, part of his 2015 collection, The Brazil Series. The artwork vividly portrays Brazil’s favelas and their community spirit, pairing textured browns and ochres with tonal greens and blues to evoke the style of Cézanne. The bottle is ensconced in a tawny orange volume inscribed with a quote from Dylan.

Alex Moore, Lead Blender for Heaven’s Door, experimented with more than a dozen different types of barrels for the secondary finish on Bootleg Volume VI before finally choosing the cigar barrel. „A cigar barrel is given its name due to its tall, elongated cigar-like shape. The shape of this barrel provides more whiskey to wood-to-surface contact which yields more pronounced flavor notes,“ explained Moore. „Additionally, the Limousin oak is air dried over time versus kiln dried, which makes a big difference in terms of the tannins and sugars that are naturally resident in the oak.“

Secondary finishing in the cigar barrels imparts notes of spice, dried fruit and toasted oak and are the perfect counterbalance to the softer, slightly sweeter notes of a wheated bourbon.

Key Features of Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series Volume VI:

Limited Release: Fewer than 5,000 bottles of Bootleg VI will be available worldwide, making this a rare and collectible release.

Masterful Blending & Finishing: A blend of 12-, 13- & 14-year-old wheated bourbons finished in Limousin cigar barrels, creating a straight bourbon with rich and complex profile.

Inspiration from Bob Dylan: A tribute to the passion, creativity, and artistic ingenuity that define Dylan’s multifaceted career.

Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series Volume VI will be available starting December 17 for a suggested retail price of $499.99, exclusively through select retailers and at https://buy.heavensdoor.com. For more information, follow Heaven’s Door on Instagram at @heavensdoorwhiskey.