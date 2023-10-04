Bald von Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Whiskey: „Homesick Blues“ Minnesota Wheated Bourbon

Eine limitierte Edition namens „Homesick Blues“ von Bob Dylan’s Whiskeymarke Heaven’s Door Whiskey wird es ab 24. Oktober im Shop von Heavensdoor.com zu kaufen geben – ein Minnesota Wheated Bourbon, der eine Hommage an den Geburtsort von Bob Dylan, Duluth in Minnesota, darstellt (er kostet 80 Dollar)

Schon jetzt ist eine Sonderedition, die aus der Flasche und einem Faksimile des handgeschriebenen Textes zu „Knockin‘ on Heaven’s Door“ besteht (150 Dollar), auf der selben Webseite vorbestellbar – ebenso wie eine neue Biographie namens „Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine“, die als ultumative Bob Dylan Biographie angekündigt wird (100 Dollar).

Alles zum Whiskey und den Sonderausgaben finden Sie nachfolgend:

Heaven’s Door Whiskey Announces „Homesick Blues“ Minnesota Wheated Bourbon

A limited-edition expression that pays homage to Dylan’s birthplace and celebrates the release of the new Dylan biography

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heaven’s Door Spirits, the award-winning collection of American whiskeys founded by Bob Dylan, proudly announces the launch of „Homesick Blues“ Minnesota Wheated Bourbon. This limited release offering pays homage to Dylan’s birthplace of Duluth, Minnesota and commemorates the debut of the definitive Dylan biography, Bob Dylan: Mixing Up The Medicine.

This cask-strength wheated bourbon has been aged for seven years in the extreme temperature fluctuations of Minnesota’s North Country, imparting distinctive flavors of honey, caramel, dried fruit, vanilla and nutmeg, all culminating in a long, mellow finish.

„Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine is the landmark tome that Bob Dylan fans have been waiting decades for. Spanning the life and career of the Nobel prize–winning musician, artist, and writer, this magnum opus provides unprecedented access to the hidden treasures found within the Bob Dylan Archive,“

said Mark Davidson, Senior Director of Archives and Exhibitions at the Bob Dylan Center. This extraordinary book contains unprecedented insights into Dylan’s creative evolution.

Marc Bushala, co-founder and CEO of Heaven’s Door Spirits, enthused,

„We are thrilled to introduce ‚Homesick Blues,‘ a heartfelt tribute to Bob Dylan’s Minnesota roots and his journey to find home. This unique limited release expression stays true to Dylan’s desire to create a collection of whiskeys which each tell their own story.“

A limited-edition bundle featuring the book and bottle, complete with a custom box with a copy of Bob Dylan’s original handwritten lyrics to Knockin‘ On Heaven’s Door, is now available for pre-order. The book and the bottle can also be purchased separately through HeavensDoor.com, with delivery timed for the official release of the book on October 24th.