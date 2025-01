Geschäftsführerin Rebecca Jago von Last Drop Distillers tritt zurück

“On 31st December 2024, I will step down as managing director of The Last Drop Distillers, after more than 10 wonderful years: I joined the business in 2014, and was part of the team which managed the sale of the company to Sazerac in 2016.

“In the years since then, we have seen this remarkable business grow in size, profitability and reputation, to the place we are today: a highly respected and renowned luxury spirits brand, proud to be part of the Sazerac Company’s portfolio and represented by their incredible team globally: ‘the star on top of the Christmas tree’.

“I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved over the last eight years with Sazerac, including a major rebrand and the doubling in size of the business, at least twice! I shall look forward to seeing how The Last Drop grows and evolves in the coming years, and to remaining involved, in a new capacity. I will never stop flying the flag for James and Tom’s brilliant idea and legacy, or for the teams at Sazerac who have been instrumental in allowing us to achieve such success.”

Rebecca Jago auf LinkedIn