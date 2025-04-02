The Last Drop Distillers veröffentlichen die 2025 Collection mit drei lang gereiften Whiskys aus den USA, Schottland und Japan

Mit Preisen von 10.500, 6.950 und 5.500 Dollar sind die drei Neuerscheinungen von The Last Drop Distillers nichts für durchschnittliche Brieftaschen – das war nach den Abfüllungen in anderen Jahren und der Ausrichtung des unabhängigen Abfüllers wohl nicht anders zu erwarten.

Auch diesmal sind es äußerst rare Whiskys mit sehr begrenzter Verfügbarkeit, die das Unternehmen potentiellen Kunden präsentiert: Ein Buffalo Trace 27yo, ein Tomintoul 55yo und ein 22 Jahre alter japanischer Blended Malt Whisky aus der Hanyu Distillery, gelagert in Mizunara Fässern.

Zu den drei interessanten Abfüllungen erzählt die nachfolgende Presseaussendung mehr – auch die Tasting Notes finden sich darin:

THE LAST DROP DISTILLERS PRESENTS ITS 2025 COLLECTION: A REMARKABLE TRIO OF ULTRA-AGED WHISKIES SHOWCASING THE INTERSECTION OF CULTURE, ART AND INNOVATION

LOUISVILLE, KY (April 1, 2025) – The Last Drop Distillers, curators of the world’s most remarkable spirits, is delighted to announce its 2025 Collection featuring three whiskies that celebrate the unique maturation methods used by the most prestigious distilleries around the world: a 27 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery (Release No. 37), a 55 Year Old Single Malt Scotch from the Tomintoul Distillery (Release No. 38) and a 22 Year Old Japanese Blended Malt Whisky (Release No. 39).

Each release showcases the art of blending and maturation while exhibiting best-in-class American, Scotch and Japanese whisky management techniques, from the innovative aging experiments taking place at Buffalo Trace Distillery, to the exceptional cask program used to age the Tomintoul, and the time-honored art of Japanese distilling, blending and maturation.

Release No. 37: The Last Drop 27 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery

As one of the oldest bourbons yet to be released from the World’s Most Award-Winning Distillery, this exceptional creation features three of Buffalo Trace’s oldest barrels – distilled in 1995, 1996 and 1997. These barrels were hand selected and then married together by Master Blender Drew Mayville and Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley. The resulting whiskey pushes the boundaries of bourbon beyond all expectations, retaining a delightful vibrancy while showcasing the depth and character that could only come from decades of careful aging under expert supervision at the distillery’s state-of-the-art maturation facility, Warehouse P.

Uncut and unfiltered, this ultra-rare bourbon is bottled at 121.8 proof (60.9% ABV). Just 508 bottles will be available worldwide at a suggested retail price of $10,500 (700ml + 50ml miniature).

Tasting Notes by Drew Mayville, Master Blender, Buffalo Trace Distillery

APPEARANCE A bright bronze-gold, which catches the light in a most alluring manner.

NOSE Aromas of seasoned oak immediately greet the senses followed by essences of decadent cherry and medjool date. Baking spices and dark fruit notes intertwine with an emerging peppery rye influence that adds a layer of complexity.

PALATE The palate opens with oak tannins, offering a deep, woody foundation that builds into layers of caramel sweetness and dark chocolate-dipped cherries with hints of tobacco and supple leather.

CONCLUSIONS Perfectly aged, the finish is long and satisfying. The dried fruits and caramel are lengthened by the tingling oak spice, producing a smooth and warming sipping whiskey.

Release No. 38: The Last Drop 55 Year Old Single Malt Scotch from the Tomintoul Distillery

The sister cask to The Last Drop Release No. 36, which debuted in the 2024 Collection as the brand’s oldest single malt release to date, this rich, ultra-aged single malt is comprised of three casks of single malt Scotch Whisky matured in ex-sherry butts and refill sherry hogheads, all distilled in April 1969. To preserve the character and quality of the whisky, these casks were married together and placed into an ex-Matusalem Sherry butt to finish for an additional two years before bottling, bringing a multi-faceted flavor profile to the liquid.

Presented at 86.2 proof (43.1% ABV), a mere 430 bottles will be available worldwide at a suggested retail price of $6,950 (750ml).

Tasting notes by Colin Scott, Master Blender, The Last Drop Distillers

APPEARANCE A deep amber tinged with dusky pink, reflecting its extended ageing​.

NOSE An opulent richness of red fruits and soft notes of ripe peaches, enhanced by toasted almonds and warm toffee.

PALATE Juicy stone fruits and warm baking spices, underpinned by a grassy dryness and liquorice sweetness. The spirit opens up with the exotic flair of a pineapple upside down cake and rich caramel.

CONCLUSIONS A smooth, deeply satisfying spirit with a complex sweet, yet spicy, finish.

Release No. 39: The Last Drop 22 Year Old Japanese Blended Malt Whisky

Even a quarter century after its closure, Hanyu Distillery is renowned for its exceptionally-elusive whisky. This rare bottling encapsulates the artistry of distilling in the country responsible for some of the most highly-valued whiskies in the world. Featuring malt whiskies distilled and laid for maturation in the year 2000 – the year Hanyu ceased operations – this release is a special marriage of 100% Japanese whiskies derived from two casks, both made from the coveted Mizunara oak. Known for its porous, temperamental nature, Mizunara imparts a distinctive flavor profile with floral, herbal and nutty characteristics.

Presented at 118.2 proof (59.1% ABV), only 319 bottles will be available worldwide at a suggested retail price of $5,500 (750ml).

Tasting notes by Helen Mulholland, Master Blender, Sazerac of Ireland:

APPEARANCE Rich deep gold.

NOSE Like walking into an exclusive spa, the nose is immediately enticed with notes of sandalwood, warming nutmeg and all-spice; further green wood earthiness leads to vanilla and marzipan.

PALATE The surprising flavors of tropical fruits such as banana and coconut combine with red berries to create a silky smooth mouthfeel, while spiced incense and wood briefly return briefly to create a perfectly-balanced and not overly sweet liquid

CONCLUSIONS The cinnamon pastry, sweet spice warming finish builds in heat and then fades beautifully into the memory.​

“The 2025 Curated Collection represents one of The Last Drop’s most anticipated and exceptional releases to date. Featuring a remarkable 27-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, alongside two stunning whiskies from Scotland and Japan, this collection showcases the best of global whisky craftsmanship. Each spirit is a testament to our pursuit of the truly extraordinary, and we are thrilled to share these rare finds with epicureans of fine spirits around the world.” Jess Scheerhorn, Vice President – Emerging Portfolio, Sazerac.

Each bottle from The Last Drop 2025 Collection is wax-sealed and individually numbered, and packaged in a bespoke bottle suspended in an oak frame, held within a signature green case. Each case also includes a 50ml miniature for private enjoyment, a pocket-sized tasting book and an engraved stopper cork.

Rebecca Jago, Director of Brand Experience and daughter of Tom Jago, Co-Founder of The Last Drop Distillers says: “Each release from The Last Drop is unique and irreplaceable, and the 2025 Collection is no exception. It gives me great pride, as custodian of the brand’s legacy, to see the tradition of curating remarkable spirits continue with these three exceptional whiskies. My father and James would undoubtedly be proud of how The Last Drop has flourished, and I look forward to sharing this collection with our friends and customers.“

The Last Drop 2025 Collection will be available in limited quantities to its United States and global distributor networks as of April 2025, which will ship to select high-end retailers, bars and restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.lastdropdistillers.com.