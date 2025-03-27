Glenallachie mit dem 12yo erneut Titel als weltbester Single Malt bei den World Whiskies Awards

Die Destillerie von Billy Walker, Glenallachie, für ihren GlenAllachie 12yo die Auszeichnung als weltbester Single Malt bei den World Whiskies Awards errungen, nach dem 10 Jahre alten Cask Strength Batch 4 im Jahr 2021. Dort freut man sich natürlich darüber, und hat uns die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung samt einem Statement von Billy Walker gesendet:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE GLENALLACHIE CROWNED WORLD’S BEST SINGLE MALT TWICE IN QUICK SUCCESSION

Prestigious World Whiskies Awards handed out its top accolade to the brand’s 12-year-old single malt

Leading independent Scotch whisky brand The GlenAllachie has been named the World’s Best Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards for the second time, with its 12-year-old expression claiming the title.

Owned by industry veteran and qualified chemist Billy Walker, whose career in whisky spans 53 years, the Speyside-based distillery previously won the same title in 2021 with its 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 4 single malt.

The GlenAllachie is the only Scottish whisky brand to win the hotly contested commendation since 2017, with recent winners coming from England, Israel and Japan.

The distillery, built in 1967, produced whisky destined for premium blends until Walker acquired it in 2017.

Since its core range of single malts was launched in 2018, the brand has experienced exponential growth thanks to Walker’s unparalleled reputation and is now distributed to over 50 countries globally.

The GlenAllachie has become renowned for its “heather honey house style” and Sherry-forward maturation regime.

The award-winning 12-year-old (UK RRSP £58) was matured on-site in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso Sherry, red wine and virgin oak casks.

According to the judges, the result is a flavour profile of “dried apple, gourmet chutney, orange zest, nutmeg and cinnamon.”

Commenting on the exceptional achievement, Walker shares:

“The whole GlenAllachie team are absolutely thrilled at this extraordinary endorsement of the 12-year-old: our flagship expression. When we took the reins at the distillery almost 8 years ago, it was beyond our wildest dreams that a previously low-profile whisky would be crowned the world’s best single malt twice – especially within such a short timeframe.

“At The GlenAllachie, we’re all about offering quality whiskies at approachable prices, and so the fact it’s our signature bottling within our core range that has scooped this top accolade highlights this. This wonderful news will only further motivate our expert team to continue our pursuit of absolute perfection, not absolute consistency. Our whisky is in the best possible hands.” Billy Walker, Glenallachie

The GlenAllachie 12-year-old is available worldwide via specialist retailers (more information) and online here.

TASTING NOTES:

The GlenAllachie 12-year-old – 46% ABV

Colour: Deep Amber.

Deep Amber. Nose : Hints of dark chocolate, treacle and heather honey, with cinnamon, espresso and sticky raisins in the background.

: Hints of dark chocolate, treacle and heather honey, with cinnamon, espresso and sticky raisins in the background. Taste: Marzipan and orchard fruit tones, followed by warming mocha, butterscotch and grated nutmeg.