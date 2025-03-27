6. World Whisky Forum in der Destillerie Maison Lineti nahe Bordeaux – Tickets jetzt erhältlich

Zum sechsten Mal findet das World Whisky Forum nun schon statt, diesmal vom 24. bis zum 26. Juni in der französischen Destillerie Maison Lineti nordöstlich von Bordeaux. Die Veranstaltung richtet sich vornehmlich an Mitarbeiter in der Whiskyindustrie und hat diesmal das Thema „Build to Last: Can the industry find solutions to the current crisis“ zum Thema. Ab sofort können Tickets für die Veranstaltung gekauft werden – zum Preis von 1390 Euro pro Person.

TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR THE SIXTH WORLD WHISKY FORUM

The theme of the sixth World Whisky Forum is ‘Build to Last’: can the industry find solutions to the current crisis? It is now open for ticket sales, and the complete lineup of panellists has been announced.

The sixth edition of the World Whisky Forum returns to Europe this year, to address the fundamental questions of how the industry can adapt to survive the challenging conditions it faces currently, and those still to come. Can we learn from the previous boom and bust cycles, and are there changes that can be made now to ensure that our businesses are strong and sustainable enough to ride out these waves in the future too? Furthermore, can we draw inspiration from other industries, like wine, who similarly rely on long-term planning and are currently grappling with a changing consumer environment?

At Maison Lineti, innovation has been built in from inception. This new distillery has drawn inspiration from the world of winemaking, particularly looking at the concept of the vintage. Their meticulous standards and blending of techniques from different quarters is creating a truly exciting new whisky venture in the heart of wine country. Founder of the World Whisky Forum, Jan Groth, says,

“We very much look forward to gathering friends from the global whisky industry together at Maison Lineti. They embody the whisky world in many ways, combining wisdom and experience with innovative thinking.”

The full line-up of speakers at the 2025 World Whisky Forum:

Lionel Kreff, Tonnellerie Baron

Dawn Davies, Speciality Drinks

Fionnán O’Connor, Journalist and Author

Stephen Davies, Penderyn

Ariel Miao, Diageo Whisky Academy China

Barry Harrison, The Scotch Whisky Research Institute

Jonathan Driver, Standfast/William Grant & Sons

Alistair Longwell, Suntory Global Spirits

Jean-Michel Laporte, Château Talbot

Louise McGuane, JJ Corry

David Griggs, Crisp Malt

Maxime Dupic, Rozelieures

The sixth Forum builds on the success of previous iterations at High Coast Distillery (Sweden), Cotswolds Distillery (UK), Westland Distillery (USA), Stauning Distillery (Denmark) and Komoro Distillery (Japan). It has established a reputation as the platform for producers and brand owners to come together in an open and collegiate setting to share ideas and push to find solutions together for the biggest issues facing our industry. Taking place over three days, the Forum is made up of 4 sessions, with a panel of speakers presenting, followed by open floor discussion – all moderated by Dave Broom. Tickets can be purchased at www.worldwhiskyforum.org/tickets

About

The World Whisky Forum was founded by Jan Groth in 2017. The events, which take place every 18 months, are a place to share insights into the possibilities and challenges the global whisky industry faces – with the emphasis firmly on ‘global’. Producers of all sizes from the new wave of ‘world whiskies’ sit alongside established producers from the dominant whisky countries to learn from each other. The WWF team is made up of Jan Groth, Ingvar Ronde, Dave Broom and Zoë Rutherford. The World Whisky Forum recently hosted its first regional iteration – a smaller-scale event solely for Nordic whisky producers, hosted by Mackmyra Distillery in June 2023. More information can be found at www.worldwhiskyforum.org

Maison Lineti was founded in 2019 by impassioned entrepreneurs from the world of Fine Wine. Together, they set out to craft Single Malt French Whiskies with the same exceptional standards and savoir-faire as the most iconic Grands Crus. Inspired by the concept of vintage and underpinned by a deep respect for tradition and artisanal methods, Maison Lineti is pioneering a revolutionary approach to crafting, consuming and collecting Fine Whisky. The Maison is an ambitious interface between the world of Fine Wine and Vintage Whisky, rekindling the creative spirit of Bordeaux’s Right Bank. More information at www.maison-lineti.com