Fercullen 15yo als weltbester Grain bei den World Whiskies Awards ausgezeichnet

Ireland’s Fercullen 15, from The Powerscourt Distillery, Crowned World’s Best Grain at World Whiskies Awards

Co Wicklow, Ireland – March 27th Powerscourt Distillery is delighted to announce a major achievement: its Fercullen 15 Single Grain Whiskey has been awarded the title of World’s Best Grain at the World Whiskies Awards Global final in London last night, March 26th 2025.

This win represents a significant milestone for Powerscourt Distillery. Having secured the title of Ireland’s Best Grain Whiskey in Dublin in February this year, Fercullen 15 progressed to the global stage, competing against the best regional grain whiskies from around the world. To emerge victorious and claim the World’s Best Grain title is a powerful recognition of the exceptional quality and craftsmanship invested in Fercullen.

This prestigious award is more than just an accolade; it is global acknowledgement of the dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment to excellence demonstrated by everyone at Powerscourt Distillery. The Fercullen 15 Year Old Single Grain Whiskey, celebrated for its distinctive flavour, remarkable smoothness, and outstanding quality, now stands as the world’s best – a true testament to the distillery’s mastery. This win elevates Fercullen and Powerscourt Distillery to a leading position in the whiskey industry, thus confirming the Wicklow based Distillery amongst the finest in the world.

Master Distiller Paul Corbett expressed his pride in the achievement, stating,

„Winning this award is a significant milestone for Fercullen. It reflects our commitment to excellence and our passion for producing world-class whiskey. We are honoured to be recognised on such a prestigious platform and are excited to continue sharing our exceptional whiskey with the world.“

Head of Brand and recent Whisky Hall of Fame inductee, John Cashman added,

“Grain whiskey is an often-underrated style of Irish whiskey, its softer notes and general sweet tones appeal to a wide audience and lends itself to finishing in exceptional casks like the Madeira we selected for this release. We are thrilled to be named Best in the World”.

The World Whiskies Awards is renowned for its rigorous judging process, which includes blind tastings by a panel of industry experts. This award highlights Fercullen’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in whiskey production and our unwavering commitment to quality.

Fercullen 15 is distilled from a mash of corn and malt, matured initially in first fill ex-bourbon barrels, some of which is then further enhanced in ex-Madeira casks to impart a depth of flavour and dried fruit spice.

The whiskey is bottled at 41.5% ABV, non-chill filtered and retains its natural colour. Expect notes of hot buttered popcorn, vanilla fudge and exotic dried fruit.

For more information about Powerscourt Distillery and its award-winning whiskeys, visit www.powerscourtdistillery.com