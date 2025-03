Distillery Manager Colin Poppy verlässt Ballindaloch

Well, after almost 11yrs in the job I’ve loved, creating a rather special and unique spirit, it’s finally time to say goodbye and move on to pastures new!



My heartfelt thanks to all who have worked (and put up) with me!



It’s been a blast and I’m sure the distillery and its whisky will only go from strength to strength!



Exciting times lie ahead for me…and I just can’t wait!

Colöin Poppy, Ballindaloch