Oran Blended Scotch Whisky gewinnt Sibermedaillen bei der International Spirits Challenge

Nach Teeling hat uns auch der unabhängige Abfüller The Perfect Fifth über Erfolge bei internationalen Wettbewerben informiert. Diesmal geht es um Oran Blended Scotch Malt Whisky, die International Spirits Challenge und zwei Silbermedaillen.

Hier die Info, die wir zu den von Jim Murray kreierten Blends für Sie erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Oran Blended Scotch Whisky Wins Silver Medals at International Spirits Challenge

Blend No. 1 and Blend No. 2 Both Take Home Silvers

NEW YORK (June 4, 2024) – Oran Blended Scotch Whisky, introduced by The Perfect Fifth in late 2023, has won silver medals at the International Spirits Challenge for its Blend No. 1 and Blend No. 2 bottlings.

Whisky expert Jim Murray blended both Scotches for The Perfect Fifth and remarks,

“There is a temptation to disregard blended Scotch in this time of single malt, yet the blend of grain whisky and malt is a creation which offers myriad possibilities. The objective in the creation of Oran is to offer delicate complexity and finely tuned balance, which I believe we achieved.”

Both releases are 50-50-50 blends, 50 percent single malt Scotch Whisky, 50 percent single grain Scotch Whisky, and 50 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Both blends are limited releases, containing only 465 bottles each.

Murray designed Oran to be an “old school” blend recognizable to whisky lovers of the heyday of blended whisky some 100 years ago. Oran’s grain and malt components are created separately but ultimately combined as the perfect complement to one another.

A total of 11 different casks were used to make both blends. Some of the casks were split between both blends but with differing ratios. Blend No. 1 is composed exclusively of Ex-Bourbon casks while Blend No. 2 distinguishes itself with the addition of a sherried cask component.

Oran Blend No. 1 and Blend No. 2 are available in limited quantities at retailers in New York, New Jersey and California. It is also available online at www.theperfectfifth.com. Suggested retail pricing is $189 per 700 mL.

The International Spirits Challenge is the premiere event for promoting outstanding quality spirits from more than 70 countries. The competition is founded on a rigorous and independent judging process, which encourages the high caliber of spirits entered each year.

About The Perfect Fifth

The Perfect Fifth was created in 2019 by Karl Schoen, who was inspired by watching his family members toast milestones with Scotch Whisky as he grew up. As Karl began his own exploration into the world of Scotch Whisky, he enjoyed finding stellar single cask bottlings and sharing them with others. This led to the formation of The Perfect Fifth, where Karl and his brother Ben source the best quality whisky from all over Scotland. Together they travel throughout Scotland, sampling cask after cask until they find those worthy to be selected for The Perfect Fifth. Few casks make the cut, which is why The Perfect Fifth releases are limited editions. Like the musical interval, The Perfect Fifth releases consist of multiple layers, each one broad and deep, which when combined, make a beautiful assembly meant to be shared with family and friends.