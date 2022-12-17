Belgian Owl ist fünftbester Whisky weltweit in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible

Die Belgian Owl Distillery (bei der übrigens die ehemaligen Stills von Caperdonich im Einsatz sind) freut sich darüber, in der Whisky Bible von Jim Murray als fünftbeste Brennerei weltweit genannt zu werden. Nach einer Reihe internationaler Auszeichnungen in den letzten Jahren ist man sich in der Brennerei sicher, dass die kein Zufall, sondern das Ergebnis jahrelanger harter Arbeit ist.

Untenstehend Statements der Destillerie und ihres Gründers, Etienne Bouillon:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BELGIAN OWL LABELLED 5TH BEST WHISKY IN THE WORLD!

Christmas and the New Year’s celebrations have arrived early at the BELGIAN OWLdistillery !

The well-known Belgian whisky brand now ranks among the best in the world after being labelled as the 5th best whisky in the world by Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible, the ultimate whisky guide which just released its 2023 edition.

The whisky brand’s small team is overwhelmed with a multitude of feelings, ranging from indescribable emotion to immense delight and pride.

Considering that the brand has consistently garnered many quality awards from around the world in the past, this new accolade was no matter of luck but of sheer recognition of the extraordinary work done by its Founder and Master Distiller, Etienne Bouillon. To compete in the big leagues this year, he developed the first ever special Series in the history of the distillery, called the “Golden Diamond”. The fact that this Series immediately rose to the top makes it an even more special achievement.

Bouillon gave the credit of this achievement to the Belgian owl lovers; the thousands of fans who have unconditionally supported the owl-branded Single Malt whiskies over the years. Jean-Louis Baltus, the brand’s CEO, thanked everyone who contributed in making this small distillery’s incredible project a global success, including the brand’s small but close-knit team, its shareholders who provided financial backing to the project, the farmers, all the friends and supporters who got us through difficult times, and the early visionary importers. After relentless qualitative efforts and despite a global pandemic that significantly delayed the export process, BELGIAN OWL is now able to present Belgium with a new jewel in the crown of its food industry.

Indeed, Christmas has come early for Belgium at our distillery in Fexhe-Le-Haut-Clocher. Our owl briefly stood in the festive light to dedicate this quote from the Dead Poets’ Society to everyone’s health: