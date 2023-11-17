The Perfect Fifth stellt Oran vor

Der us-amerikanische unabhängige Abfüller The Perfect Fifth stellt in seiner heutigen Pressemitteilung seinen neuen Blended Scotch Whisky Oran vor. Jim Murray, Autor der Whisky Bibel, kreierte diesen „Old-School“-Blend, der an die Hochzeit der Blended Whiskys vor 100 Jahren anknüpft und auf diese verweist. Murray war lange Zeit als Blender hinter den Kulissen für viele Brennereien auf der ganzen Welt tätig. Seine in Partnerschaft mit The Perfect Fifth entstandene Kreation ist allerdings die erste, bei der offiziell als Blender tätig ist.

Die ersten beiden Veröffentlichungen, Blend No. 1 und Blend No. 2, sind 50-50-50-Mischungen. Sie bestehen aus 50 Prozent Single Malt Scotch Whisky und 50 Prozent Single Grain Scotch Whisky und sind mit 50 % Vol. abgefüllt. Beide Abfüllungen sind jeweils auf 465 Flaschen limitiert.

Für die beiden Blends wurden insgesamt 11 verschiedene Fässer verwendet. Einige der Fässer wurden auf beide Mischungen aufgeteilt, jedoch in unterschiedlichen Verhältnissen. Blend Nr. 1 besteht ausschließlich aus Ex-Bourbon-Fässern. Blend Nr. 2 enthält auch Sherry-Fass-gelagerten Whisky.

Oran Blend No. 1 und Oran Blend No. 2 sind im Einzelhanel in New York, New Jersey und Kalifornien erhältlich sowie online unter www.theperfectfifth.com verfügbar. Auf der Website finden Sie auch eine Liste der europäischen Vertriebspartner. Der empfohlene Verkaufspreis beträgt für die USA $189, was etwa 175 € wären.

The Perfect Fifth Introduces Oran Blended Scotch Whisky

Jim Murray, Famed Whisky Critic, Created Both Blends

NEW YORK (Nov. 16, 2023) – The Perfect Fifth, an American independent Scotch Whisky bottler known for its rare, ultra-premium single cask Scotch Whiskies, is introducing a new line, Oran, a blended Scotch Whisky created by whisky expert Jim Murray, author of “Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible.” Murray has long served as a behind-the-scenes blender for many distilleries world-wide, but his partnership with The Perfect Fifth is his first public foray into an official blending role with a company, allowing his 40 years of sensory experience as a whisky taster, blender, and evaluator to shine in his new position.

Murray designed Oran to be an “old school” blend recognizable to whisky lovers of the heyday of blended whisky some 100 years ago, Oran’s grain and malt components are created separately but ultimately combined as the perfect complement to one another. Oran, which means “song” in Gaelic, is a harmonious blend of the finest grains and single malts, unveiling layers of flavor much like the musical layers in a melody.

“There is a temptation to disregard blended Scotch in this time of single malt, yet the blend of grain whisky and malt is a creation which offers myriad possibilities,” said Murray. “The objective in the creation of Oran is to offer delicate complexity and finely tuned balance. I believe we have achieved that in the first two releases, and we look forward to creating additional bends in the future which showcase the same attributes.”

The first two releases, Blend No. 1 and Blend No. 2, are both 50-50-50 blends, 50 percent single malt Scotch Whisky, 50 percent single grain Scotch Whisky, and 50 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Both blends are limited releases, containing only 465 bottles each.

A total of 11 different casks were used to make both blends. Some of the casks were split between both blends but with differing ratios. Blend No. 1 is composed exclusively of Ex-Bourbon casks. Tasting notes for Blend No. 1 describe it as having a nose with the lightest of smokiness heralding the fruitier elements. The taste has a beautiful mouth feel in which the malt and grains form juicy layers through which the spices easily permeate. The finish has a distinct chocolatey feel.

Blend No. 2 distinguishes itself with the addition of a sherried cask component. It is described as having a sweet grassy and lush nose, followed by a salivating delivery with beautiful honeydew melon sweetness, giving the malt a pleasant softness. The finish is described as being long and linear, with tingling spice.

“Throughout my travels to Scotland, I’ve always been touched by its beauty. Not only the physical beauty in the landscapes but also the beauty in the craftsmanship of its whiskies and the flavor of its single malts,” said Karl Schoen, founder and chief executive officer, The Perfect Fifth. “Oran is an extension of those experiences, meant to blend together the appreciation for the rugged beauty of the land with the homage to its whisky makers, united in perfect harmony.”

Oran Blend No. 1 and Blend No. 2 are available in limited quantities at retailers in New York, New Jersey and California. It is also available online at www.theperfectfifth.com. Suggested retail pricing is $189 per 700 mL.

