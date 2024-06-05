Blue Lagoon in Glasgow feiert mit The Single Cask den International Fish & Chip Day mit 50 Gratis-Essen mit Whiskysauce

Man lernt nie aus – und darum wissen wir ab jetzt, dass am 6. Juni der International Fish & Chip Day gefeiert wird. Und dass das berühmte Fish & Chip Lokal in Glasgow, Blue Lagoon, gemeinsam mit dem unabhängigen Abfüller The Single Cask zur Feier dieses Tages 50 Gratis Fischessen samt dazugehöriger mit Whisky verfeinerter Sauce (sie enthält einen 9 Jahre alten Benrinnes) ausgibt.

Wer also morgen in Glasgow ist, der kann ja vor Ort sein Glück versuchen – alle anderen können hier mehr über diese Aktion nachlesen – yummy!

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

GLASGOW’S BLUE LAGOON & FIFE WHISKY BOTTLER TEAM-UP TO GIVE AWAY 50 FISH SUPPERS WITH WHISKY-INFUSED SAUCE

To celebrate International Fish & Chip Day on Thursday 6th June, Scottish Whisky bottler The Single Cask announces a special partnership with Glasgow’s iconic fish & chip shop Blue Lagoon .

Located next to Glasgow Central Station, Blue Lagoon Gordon Street will give 50 take-away Fish Suppers with whisky-infused sauce to the first customers who walk through the venue’s doors and ask for a ‘The Single Cask Saucy Sensation’ – with the offer lasting until the 50 are gone.

Fife-based The Single Cask have been working with local supplier The Whisky Sauce Co to create a range of delicious single cask whisky sauces*. The bottles will be on offer at The Single Cask events throughout the year and are available to buy online now from The Single Cask .

The Single Cask ‘Chippy Sauce’ is made using a 9-year-old single cask whisky from Benrinnes Distillery and uses balsamic vinegar of Modena to create that classic sweet & spicy flavour. Often associated with Edinburgh residents, The Single Cask are confident that Glaswegians will approve of their delicious single cask whisky ‘Chippy Sauce’.

Blue Lagoon has been a Glasgow phenomenon for nearly 50 years. Italian born entrepreneur Ersilio Varese & childhood sweetheart Edda Varese opened the first Blue Lagoon fish and chip shop on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street in 1975. The company is now headed up by Director Alessandro Varese, who manages venues across the city.

Founded in Fife, The Whisky Sauce Co specialises in creating the best whisky sauces in the country – creating a single cask range for the first-time which were debuted to lucky whisky fans at Feis Ile whisky festival on Islay at the end of May.

The Single Cask recently took on the challenge of demystifying whisky flavour as they relaunched their brand. By using five mood categories, whisky fans can quickly navigate to whichever whiskies they are in the mood for.

Helen Stewart, Brand Marketing Manager at The Single Cask, said:

“Glasgow is such an exciting city and to partner with someone with the legendary history of Blue Lagoon is really special. We believe this collaboration showcases both flavour and character extremely well, two things that are very important to us at The Single Cask. “We are always searching for the ultimate single cask experience and we really believe this can be found in so many different and innovative ways. Our brand new approach to flavour profiling is where each whisky we bottle is allocated to one of five moods. Partnerships like this really show the variety of possibilities when exploring, tasting and enjoying the ultimate single cask experience.”

Adding his thoughts on the partnership, Alessandro Varese, Director at Blue Lagoon said:

“We strive to give the people of Glasgow the best fish and chips in the city. The Single Cask whisky is exceptional. It works deliciously in the ‘Chippy Sauce’ they have created. Their approach to flavour lends itself perfectly to our Fish Suppers at Blue Lagoon. “As we always say, think fish and chips, think Blue Lagoon – this partnership will definitely get people thinking about our fish suppers on International Fish & Chip Day!”

The Single Cask pride themselves on bottling only the most outstanding, characterful, and distinctive single casks of whisky. The company values the distinct personality and cherishes the individuality of every single cask – celebrating whiskies that start conversations through their irresistible attraction: https://www.thesinglecask.co.uk/