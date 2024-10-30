Aberfeldy und Designer Charlie Casely-Hayford bringen Scotch Sipping Jacket auf den Markt

Luxus definiert sich über das, was man nicht haben muss, aber könnte. Und genau in dieses Segment fällt das Scotch Sipping Jacket, das Aberfeldy gemeinsam mit dem britischen Modedesigner Charlie Casely-Hayford in einer limitierten Edition auf den Markt gebracht hat. Der Markt, das ist in diesem Falle aberfeldy.com, wo man das Modestück bald um 900 Dollar gemeinsam mit einer Flasche Aberfeldy erstehen kann (zum Zeitpunkt des Erscheinens dieses Artikels war wohl die PR-Abteilung schneller als die IT-Abteilung der Brennerei).

Betrachten kann man es bereits hier bei uns – in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

ABERFELDY® SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY AND CHARLIE CASELY-HAYFORD UNVEIL FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND SCOTCH SIPPING JACKET

The limited-edition jacket blends timeless craftsmanship with the rich character of ABERFELDY 12 Year Old.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ABERFELDY Single Malt Scotch Whisky proudly introduces the Scotch Sipping Jacket – a modern, refined take on the iconic smoking jacket. Designed by renowned British menswear designer, Charlie Casely-Hayford, this limited-edition piece celebrates the tradition of Scotch sipping with friends and loved ones, elevating the occasion with a high-fashion accessory that embodies timeless style.

United by a shared dedication to meticulous craftsmanship and precision, both ABERFELDY and Casely-Hayford embrace artistry passed down through generations with father-son legacies at their core. Together, they created the Scotch Sipping Jacket, thoughtfully designed to enhance the sensory experience of Scotch sipping, encouraging wearers to pause, appreciate the moment, and deepen their connection to those around them. This collaboration elevates the ritual of enjoying a fine dram, bringing warmth, sophistication, and comfort to every moment.

The Scotch Sipping Jacket mirrors the smooth character of ABERFELDY, with accents inspired by the whisky’s golden tones and signature soft honeyed, fruity notes. Expertly crafted from a rare 12-year-old cloth sourced from a Scottish mill, the jacket is sold in two colorways, Honeycomb and Gold, evocative of malted barley and honey, inspired by the whisky’s flavor profile.

Designer Charlie Casely-Hayford commented:

“When designing the Scotch Sipping Jacket, I wanted to embody all of the notes, textures, and feelings that ABERFELDY evokes. Each element of the jacket, from the fabric to the silhouette, was carefully chosen to reflect the rich tradition of sharing a dram, while infusing it with modern elegance. The fabric has a refined, luxurious feel, much like the whisky itself, and the design embodies the same attention to detail and craftsmanship.”

“The Scotch Sipping Jacket was inspired by the idea of creating something whisky enthusiasts can share during their most memorable moments. Just as ABERFELDY encourages a slower pace to savor and reflect, this jacket is more than just a garment—it’s a companion that enhances the whisky experience. It invites people to take their time, enjoy each pour, and create meaningful moments together. Just like ABERFELDY whisky, it’s crafted to elevate the experience, offering a timeless blend of style and substance.” Sonya Perez Wesley, Brand Director – North America for Bacardi

An ideal gift for whisky enthusiasts, fashion lovers, and fine spirits aficionados this holiday season, the limited-edition Scotch Sipping Jacket by ABERFELDY and Casely-Hayford is available exclusively on ABERFELDY.com alongside a bottle of ABERFELDY 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, for $900 USD.