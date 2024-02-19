Chivas Brothers lädt in das Linn House in der Speyside – als Premium Guesthouse

Das Linn House in Keith, an den Ufern des Isla Flusses, das Chivas Brothers im November offiziell eröffnet hat (wir berichteten hier darüber), ist als luxuriiöse Unterkunft für Gruppenreisende gedacht. Das 1870 gebaute Haus kann mit einer Belegung von 6 oder 12 Schlafzimmern gemietet werden – wobei man bei jeder Buchung die Garantie erhält, die einzigen Gäste im Linn House zu sein. Das bedeutet, dass man den gesamten Luxus wie das viktorianische Kaminzimmer, das mit Eiche und Mahagoni getäfelten Esszimmer oder den Garten als Gruppe für sich alleine genießen kann.

In der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung beschreibt Chivas Brothers die Annehmlichkeiten der Unterkunft – und gibt auch die Preise für die Buchungen bekannt (sie gelten bei Buchungen bis Juni 2024). Wenn Sie jetzt überlegen, ob Sie das Anwesen mit Freunden für sich reservieren wollen: Bis zu 12 Gäste in sechs Schlafzimmern zahlen für zwei Nächte plus Frühstückund dreigängigem saisonalem und/oder schottischem Abendessen mit Weinauswahl, einem „Erkundungs-Getränkepaket“ und einer Flasche Linn House Reserve Whisky für jeden Gast 9.600 Pfund (oder ab 400 Pfund pro Person und Nacht), bei 24 Gästen in 12 Zimmern sind es dann 19.200 Pfund (also der selbe Preis pro Person).

Hier die Pressemitteilung:

CHIVAS BROTHERS OPENS PICTURESQUE GUEST HOUSE AND WHISKY RETREAT, LINN HOUSE IN SPEYSIDE

Demand for premium whiskies and VIP experiences takes Chivas Brothers into the business of hospitality

Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky and maker of Chivas Regal and Royal Salute, will extend its world-renowned visitor centre experiences with the opening of its first guest house, Linn House, this November. The magnificent Victorian manor, located in Keith on the banks of the River Isla, invites whisky lovers and explorers alike to enjoy a countryside getaway with traditional Scottish hospitality, unfettered access to a permanent whisky library and delicious fine dining prepared by its resident Chef.

With origins dating back to 1870, the building, designed by Scottish gentleman Robert Kynoch-Shand, has been reimagined for today with an impeccable renovation boasting luxurious amenities and rustic-chic interiors inspired by Chivas Brothers’ distilleries across Scotland. It is available to reserve in blocks of either six or 12 bedrooms, with both options offering sole occupancy of the house for the utmost privacy. Exclusive use of all the communal house facilities, including the charming living room with original Victorian fireplace, the oak-panelled mahogany dining room or the enchanting walled kitchen garden on the grounds of the estate, is offered with each reservation.

The carefully curated whisky library boasts an outstanding selection from the Chivas Brothers portfolio including Single Malt whiskies from The Glenlivet, Aberlour and Scapa, as well as blended whiskies from Chivas Regal, Royale Salute and Ballantine’s. Guests can discover these iconic whiskies through guided tastings, while learning about their rich heritage and sampling limited-release editions up to 30 years old, all from the comfort of the House.

Each reservation incorporates a culinary journey prepared by Linn House’s resident chef, who uses fresh, locally sourced produce to create elegant seasonal feasts for guests, including traditional Scottish dinners with an address to the haggis, served in the oak-paneled mahogany dining room, followed by a nightcap by the firepit under the starry Speyside sky.

Jacques-Henri Brive, Head of Brand Advocacy and Prestige Acceleration at Chivas Brothers spearheaded the project in response to the growing demand for luxury whisky experiences from global consumers. It also follows a recent report from the Scotch Whisky Association signaling whisky tourism has become the #1 attraction for visitors to Scotland in the last 12 months with more than £85m spent in total at sites across Scotland’s five whisky regions, up 90% since 2010 (SWA, 2022).

Brive commented,

“Linn House represents an opportunity for us to encourage global consumers to connect with the region in which many of our iconic whiskies are made. Just as a luxury fashion brand has an atelier, or a boutique perfumer has its by-invitation salon; the heart of our whiskies lies here in Scotland. As demand for whisky expands around the world, more consumers are intrigued to discover and explore our heritage. Linn House is an extension of our brand homes, affording anyone who visits the luxury of time: to rest, to indulge and to enjoy all that the region has to offer. It is our ambition that Linn House becomes a destination hospitality offering here in Speyside.”

The dedicated team at Linn House will work closely with guests to design tailor-made itineraries for the ideal rural escape for whisky and nature lovers alike. For those interested in exploring the world of whisky, curated experiences at world-renowned distilleries The Glenlivet and Strathisla, an engaging cocktail masterclass or an exploration of the smuggler’s trails to learn more about the Speyside area’s illicit whisky distilling past, might be in order. Alternatively, guests can indulge in a range of local sporting and leisure activities, such as fly-fishing at the historic Ballindalloch Castle, a visit to the spectacular Hopeman golf course overlooking the sea or stargazing under striking dark sky sites.

Bookings enquiries can be registered at linn.house@pernod-ricard.com. Accommodating up to 12 guests in six rooms, the retreat is available at £9,600. Full house reservations grant guests access to all 12 rooms and accommodates up to 24 guests for £19,200. Both include a two night stay with breakfast and three course seasonal and/or Scottish dinner with wine selection, an ‘exploration’ drink package and a bottle of Linn House Reserve whisky for each guest. A minimum two-night stay applies for all bookings. Prices valid until 30th June 2024.