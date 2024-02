Ein Statement der Bimber Distillery zur Verhaftung ihres Gründers

Dear valued customers,

We want to provide you with an important update on the leadership of our distilleries.

Dariusz Plazewski has relinquished all his responsibilities for both Bimber and Dunphail Distilleries and is handing over all decision-making and operational matters to the existing, experienced teams. Whilst we understand the news of his personal legal issues may well raise questions and concerns, we want to assure you that our businesses remain fully operational and committed to serving you with the same level of excellence and dedication as always.

Going forward, Bimber Co-Founder Ewelina Chruszczyk and Dunphail Director of Whisky Creation Matt McKay will lead the activities of both distilleries together and drawing from their combined experience of both established businesses. They will work diligently with our dedicated staff to ensure that there is no disruption to our services or the quality of our products. Our management team, along with our staff, are fully capable of steering both companies forward and maintaining our ongoing operations smoothly.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding during this time.

Bimber Distillery